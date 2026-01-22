America Will Have 'Sovereign' Control Over Areas of Greenland in Deal Reached by Trump: Report

A new report said that a deal President Donald Trump has negotiated will give the United States total control of key parts of Greenland while allowing Denmark to retain ownership of the island.

The report in The Telegraph said the portions of Greenland that America wants to control will be designated as sovereign base areas, making them de facto U.S. territory where troops could be positioned.

The report said Britain has a similar arrangement on the island of Cyprus, which allows it to do as it pleases in the military and intelligence spheres while local residents retain their national identity.

The report said that “some local development, potentially including rare earth mining” could take place in the areas that the U.S. will control.

Trump has not outlined the details of the deal, calling then a “little complex.”

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that Denmark will not give away its sovereignty, adding that as pertains to the deal, “I have been informed that this has not been the case.”

The Telegraph noted that the deal would facilitate using Greenland for the proposed Golden Dome missile defense system.

“It’s a deal that people jumped at, really fantastic for the USA, gets everything we wanted, including especially real national security and international security,” Trump said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said senior NATO commanders will work through the details, according to Reuters.

“I have no doubt we can do this quite fast. Certainly I would hope for 2026, I hope even early in 2026,” he said,” he said.

Trump said the deal should provide “total access” to Greenland and that the U.S. will get “everything we want at no cost,” according to NBC News.

“I’m not gonna have to pay anything. We’re gonna have total access to Greenland. We’re gonna have all military access that we want,” Trump said in a Fox Business interview.

“We’re going to be able to put what we need on Greenland because we want it. We’re talking about national security and international security,” he added.

“Everything comes over Greenland. If the bad guys start shooting, it comes over Greenland,” Trump said, according to Fox Business.

“It’s pretty invaluable. It’s amazing. You know, Ronald Reagan had the idea a long time ago, but we didn’t have any technology at that point. The concept was great, but there was no technology. Now we have unbelievable technology,” Trump said, referring to Reagan’s proposed space-based missile defense system.

Reuters earlier reported that the deal could develop along the lines of what is known as a Compact of Free Association.

Such agreements have been used with small island nations such as Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau. Under these, the U.S. provides services in exchange for unfettered military operations being allowed to take place.

