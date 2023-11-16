Barbra Streisand may be getting ready for another farewell tour in anticipation of a second Trump presidency.

During an interview that aired Monday night on CBS’ “The Late Show,” Streisand told host Stephen Colbert that she would be saying goodbye to the good ol’ USA if voters dare elect former President Donald Trump again in 2024.

“I will move. I can’t live in this country if he became president,” she said.

Apparently, Streisand is so afraid that a Trump presidency would rain on her parade that she would rather go into exile across the pond if he wins.

When Colbert asked her where she would go, the aging diva replied, “Probably to England. I like England.”







Streisand has been very vocal about her deep dislike of Trump for many years. In 2018, she told The Guardian, “He’s a man with no manners! He doesn’t see his own flaws; he doesn’t know what he doesn’t know. You know?”

“I can’t bear the man!” she said, making no bones about the way he makes her feel.

“This is what’s on my mind,” Streisand said. “This is a dangerous time in this nation, this republic: a man who is corrupt and indecent and is assaulting our institutions. It’s really, really frightening.”

Streisand is not the first celebrity to threaten to leave the United States in the event of a Trump presidency. Many did so during his first campaign — and very few kept their promise.

Cher is perhaps the most famous case, having loudly proclaimed she would be rocketing off to Jupiter during the 2016 race.

@gabeAlfassy IF HE WERE TO BE ELECTED,IM MOVING TO JUPITER 😖 — Cher (@cher) June 16, 2015

The singer has renewed her promise to move out of the country if Trump wins the 2024 election, but the planet of her choice for this cycle has not yet been revealed.

This is not the first time Streisand has promised to move in the event of a Trump presidency, either.

She promised to leave the country for good if Trump won in an interview with “60 Minutes Australia” in 2016. At that time, her destinations of choice were either Australia or Canada.







However, both Cher and Streisand are still here, and, unfortunately, something tells me there won’t be any change of address if Trump wins the GOP nomination and the presidency in 2024.

Streisand was on Colbert’s show to promote her new book, “My Name is Barbra.”

During the interview, she praised President Joe Biden, saying, “Well, I like Biden. I think he’s done a good job.”

“I think he’s compassionate. He’s smart. He supports the right things,” she said.

Streisand may just be fighting for some cultural relevance with her recent comments on Trump, but she doesn’t need to worry.

The fact that she thinks Biden is smart and has done a good job proves that she is still a “Funny Girl.”

