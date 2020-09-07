American Airlines announced Sunday that it will allow its flight attendants to wear “Black Lives Matter” pins while on duty.

The new policy was harshly criticized by some staff members who view the BLM movement as “anti-cop” and “divisive,” the New York Post reported.

“I take offense to this,” a past flight attendant wrote in an email to American management obtained by the Post.

“Serious offense. My husband is a LEO [Law Enforcement Officer], as was my deceased father and as far as I am concerned ALL LIVES MATTER,” she wrote.

“I am completely disgusted at the fact that we can’t show support for our GOD, our COUNTRY, our LEOs but when it comes to BLM organization (which is controversial in itself), American Airlines says that’s obviously different,” the former flight attendant said.

A current flight attendant who asked to go by John said those who don’t wear the uniform pin will be ostracized and thought of as racist by other staff members.

“If this pin is sanctioned, I will wear my NYPD pin supporting the police department,” he said.

One employee accused American of jumping on the BLM “bandwagon” to compete with rival Delta Airlines, which reportedly designed its own pin, according to the Post.

Another flight attendant vowed to wear a pin in support of President Donald Trump if American approved the “Black Lives Matter” pin, Fox News reported.

In an email to employees, Jill Surdek, the airline’s senior vice president for flight services, said, “American is truly committed to having an inclusive culture that is welcoming to all and a reflection of our country and world.”

“One symbolic way to show our support is through a uniform pin,” she said.

“We are working with our Black Professional Network on designing a specific pin that may be worn with the uniform. In the interim until this pin is produced, to recognize the significance of this moment in history, we are allowing people to wear a Black Lives Matter Pin.”

The news quickly garnered reactions from people on Twitter:

This was sent to me by an @AmericanAir flight attendant. The airline will now have Marxist, anti-police BLM pins but no other pins allowed. No crosses, no blue line pins. Is this true @AmericanAir ??? pic.twitter.com/6WhcnswfdB — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 5, 2020

I remember when @AA did #HonorFlights for our #veterans. They made their choice. I’m not paying for a flying political rally. https://t.co/fToiToGWed — David Webb (@davidwebbshow) September 6, 2020

Why is @AmericanAir allowing BLM inc. pins to be worn on their staff uniforms? BLM inc. is a Marxist organization complicit in the burning and terrorizing of America, yet their propaganda is allowed I wonder if they will allow Blue Lives Matter pins? 🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 4, 2020

American Airlines has announced that they will allow attendants to wear ‘BLM’ pins on their uniform, But I’m sure if an employee wore a ‘Blue Lives Matter’ pin, there would be a problem. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 7, 2020

Many customers said they no longer will fly American.

Just found out American Airlines @AmericanAir has allowed employees to wear BLM pins on their uniforms. That would be fine but they do not allow Blue Lives Matter, green lives matter only the divisive Marxist organization. Boycott American Airlines — andrew murphy (@murph74) September 7, 2020

#AmericanAirlines You have lost my business for life! BLM pins are not supporting our police and causing unrest for our country!!!! — Rc5878 (@rc5878) September 6, 2020

They just lost my business #AmericanAirlines — Sheila (@Sheila36215077) September 7, 2020

In a statement to the Post, the company said it has employee resource groups that are working on several pins for different causes.

“Our Christian, veterans and LGBTQ groups, for example, have developed their own pin that can be worn as part of the uniform,” American said.

Team members can wear up to three pins on their uniforms, KXAS-TV reported.

“They can choose from company-issued award or anniversary pins, a union pin, and one company-sponsored pin. Company-sponsored pins include an Employee Business Resource Groups pin, a flag pin, a UNICEF pin, or the Wings Foundation pin.”

According to the Post, American said it views BLM “not as a political cause but as a universal cause about humanity and equality. Fundamentally, Black Lives Matter is an expression of equality.”

