American Airlines Flight Attendant Found Dead with Sock in Her Mouth

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a flight attendant who was found dead in her hotel room Monday.

The body of the 66-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was found at around 10:41 p.m. Monday by housekeepers at the Philadelphia Airport Mariott, WCAU reported.

Police told the outlet the woman was found with “a cloth in her mouth,” leading them to describe her death as “suspicious.”

Other news outlets, including WPVI-TV, identified the cloth object as a sock.

“Philadelphia police say there were no signs of forced entry, no signs of a struggle, and no weapons were recovered,” the station reported.

The woman was supposed to have checked out of the hotel room two days earlier, according to investigators.

WPVI reported the woman was a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Sources told the outlet there were a number of sealed bottles of prescription medication found in the woman’s room.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters officials believe the woman suffered a “sudden death” WCAU reported.

An autopsy was performed, but the results had not been released as of early Wednesday, according to the New York Post.

An American Airlines representative told USA Today via email, “We are devastated by this news” of the woman’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure all affected have the support they need during this difficult time,” the statement continued.

“We will continue to cooperate fully with local law enforcement in their investigation.”

Marriott did not respond to the news outlet’s request for a comment, according to USA Today.

Police told news outlets that homicide investigators are continuing to look into the matter.

