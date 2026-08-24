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A close-up of someone putting on a seat belt.
A close-up of someone putting on a seat belt. (andreswd / Getty Images)

American Automaker Recalls Over 1 Million Cars for Possible Seat Belt Issue

 By Michael Austin  August 24, 2026 at 5:00am
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Chrysler announced a recall of some 1.27 million pickup trucks in the United States due to a potential seatbelt safety issue.

The impacted Ram 1500 vehicles were sold between 2019 and 2026 — although roughly 0.1 percent of the vehicles are expected to have the defect, per a report from Fox Business.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the seatbelts in the second row might have been installed improperly, meaning they are not in compliance with federal regulations.

If a crash occurs, the odds of injury are increased for passengers in the second row.

“Reduced load management by the seat belt buckle may result in injury to vehicle occupants in certain types of driving conditions or crashes,” the agency’s report said.

“The remedy will be to ensure that the second-row seat belt buckle anchors are properly affixed to the body structure.”

The recall stems from an issue with the assembly process rather than a defect with any particular components.

“In certain collision scenarios, this condition could affect the performance of the second-row seat belt system and increase the risk of injury to occupants,” a representative from Stellantis, the company which owns Chrysler, said in a statement.

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Owners of the impacted Ram 1500 trucks can take them to dealers, which will inspect the seatbelt anchors and attach them properly if needed.

The recall service will start on Aug. 18.

Car and Driver reported that the recall will also impact some 156,000 Ram 1500s sold in Canada and another 74,000 in Mexico.

The outlet noted that the official National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not yet been made publicly available.

The agency’s website can be used to determine whether a given Ram 1500 is impacted by the recall.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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