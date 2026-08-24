American Automaker Recalls Over 1 Million Cars for Possible Seat Belt Issue

Chrysler announced a recall of some 1.27 million pickup trucks in the United States due to a potential seatbelt safety issue.

The impacted Ram 1500 vehicles were sold between 2019 and 2026 — although roughly 0.1 percent of the vehicles are expected to have the defect, per a report from Fox Business.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the seatbelts in the second row might have been installed improperly, meaning they are not in compliance with federal regulations.

If a crash occurs, the odds of injury are increased for passengers in the second row.

“Reduced load management by the seat belt buckle may result in injury to vehicle occupants in certain types of driving conditions or crashes,” the agency’s report said.

More than 1.27 MILLION Ram pickups are being recalled over a seat belt issue that could increase the risk of injury in a crash. The recall covers Ram 1500 trucks from model years 2019 through 2026 after regulators found second-row seat belt buckle anchors may have been… pic.twitter.com/YNEPiykXIO — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 9, 2026

“The remedy will be to ensure that the second-row seat belt buckle anchors are properly affixed to the body structure.”

The recall stems from an issue with the assembly process rather than a defect with any particular components.

“In certain collision scenarios, this condition could affect the performance of the second-row seat belt system and increase the risk of injury to occupants,” a representative from Stellantis, the company which owns Chrysler, said in a statement.

RAM RECALL: Chrysler-parent Stellantis said Friday it will recall just over 1.5 million Ram 1500 pickup trucks worldwide ‌over a seat belt issue. https://t.co/mzheK8LNAj — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) August 1, 2026

Owners of the impacted Ram 1500 trucks can take them to dealers, which will inspect the seatbelt anchors and attach them properly if needed.

The recall service will start on Aug. 18.

Car and Driver reported that the recall will also impact some 156,000 Ram 1500s sold in Canada and another 74,000 in Mexico.

The outlet noted that the official National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has not yet been made publicly available.

The agency’s website can be used to determine whether a given Ram 1500 is impacted by the recall.

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