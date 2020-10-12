The American Bar Association rated Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett “well qualified” ahead of the nominee’s hearings on Capitol Hill.

“The Standing committee confines its evaluation to the qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial temperament,” ABA Standing Committee Chairman Randall D. Noel wrote in a Sunday letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the chairman and ranking member, respectively, of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“A substantial majority of the Standing Committee determined that Judge Barrett is ‘Well Qualified,’ and a minority is of the opinion that she is ‘Qualified’ to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States,” the letter continued. “The majority rating represents the Standing Committee’s official rating.”

Ahead of her confirmation hearing tomorrow, the ABA rates Amy Coney Barrett as “well qualified” pic.twitter.com/0iRQDvlpfd — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) October 12, 2020



“Well qualified” is the highest possible rating that the ABA will attach to a nominee.

TRENDING: Joe Biden Slurs His Way Through Opening Remarks: 'Because Uh, by Cause It's Ellen General Motors'

President Donald Trump’s first and second nominees to the Supreme Court, Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, also received “well qualified” scores.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Judiciary Committee member Patrick Leahy, both Democrats, have called the ABA’s evaluation “the gold standard by which judicial candidates are judged,” according to The Washington Post.

The ABA letter came the day before Barrett’s confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill.

Do you think Amy Coney Barrett is "well qualified" to serve on the Supreme Court? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (1014 Votes) 0% (3 Votes)

Establishment media and Democratic attacks on the Supreme Court nominee have sparked a backlash with both conservatives and Republican lawmakers.

Judicial Crisis Network has launched several ads in Barrett’s defense, including:

• “Stop The Bigotry,” an ad that calls for an end of attacks on Barrett’s faith.

• “JFK,” wherein former President John F. Kennedy warns against anti-Catholic attacks.

A Morning Consult and Politico poll released Wednesday found that voters are increasingly backing the confirmation of Barrett: almost half, or 46 percent, of voters polled Oct. 2-4 said the Senate should confirm Barrett.

RELATED: Amy Coney Barrett Corrects Amy Klobuchar: 'I Don't Attack People, Just Ideas'

This was an increase of 9 percentage points since Trump first announced he was nominating Barrett on Sept. 26, according to the poll.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.