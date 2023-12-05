A pro-Trump GOP activist/strategist is going viral for his message to Democratic California Rep. Adam Schiff — namely, instead of running for a Senate seat, retiring from Congress entirely because he’s a “sick man.”

Schiff is one of several House Democrats vying for the permanent position left vacant by the Sept. 29 death of longtime Sen. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Several polls in autumn have had Schiff heading toward runoff territory with Rep. Katie Porter, with the Los Angeles Times reporting Nov. 3 that the “two well-funded House Democrats have been pacing the field since the beginning of the year” in the so-called jungle primary, which includes both Republicans and Democrats.

However, “pacing the field” is a relative term: The Times was referring to a poll that showed Porter up with 17 percent of the vote to 16 percent for Schiff — with Republican hopeful Steve Garvey, a former Los Angeles Dodgers star who entered the race in October, at 10 percent, and hard-left Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee at 9 percent.

Meanwhile, an Emerson College poll showed similar results, with Schiff on top at 16 percent and Porter at 13 percent, The Hill reported on Nov. 17.

There are plenty of reasons to be disgusted at this development — Schiff’s pushing of the Trump-Russia hoax to the extent he got tossed from his assignment as the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, his near-constant mendacity, his battle for social media censorship, etc., etc., etc. — and X Strategies CEO Alex Bruesewitz has had quite enough of it.

In a video that went viral after it was posted to social media on Monday, Bruesewitz said he “ran into [Schiff] at the airport” and had a pretty blunt — if polite — message for the guy.

“I think you should be ashamed of yourself and how often you lie to the American people,” Bruesewitz said.

“I hope you lose your Senate race — which it looks like you’re doing — and that you retire from American politics, because you are a sick man.”

“Thank you,” he said, concluding the encounter.

Just ran into @AdamSchiff at the airport. I told him that he should retire from American politics for good once he loses his senate race because he’s a sick man who constantly lies to the American people. As you can see in the video I’m very kind and respectful! pic.twitter.com/PMdBB1Znfy — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) December 4, 2023

The person recording then told Schiff, “Thank you for costing him a lot of legal fees with your subpoena.”

Bruesewitz was called to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

In a June post on X, the GOP activist said, “Adam Schiff knowingly sent out BS subpoenas to dozens of innocent citizens. Forcing people to spend fortunes to defend themselves. Not just with the Russian collusion big lie, but also with the sham January 6th committee. Schiff used both of those lies to personally enrich himself and gain political notoriety.”

It’s unclear when or where the Monday encounter took place. However, in a follow-up post, Bruesewitz said exactly why he believes Schiff ought to leave elected federal politics.

“Adam Schiff is a sick man who should’ve been expelled from Congress a long time ago,” he said.

“He defrauded the American taxpayers with his bogus Russian collusion witch hunt and then did it again with the sham J6 committee,” Bruesewitz said.

“He is also now targeting @elonmusk because Elon stands for free speech.”

Adam Schiff is a sick man who should’ve been expelled from Congress a long time ago. He defrauded the American taxpayers with his bogus Russian collusion witch hunt and then did it again with the sham J6 committee. He is also now targeting @elonmusk because Elon stands for free… — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) December 4, 2023

Bruesewitz linked to an InfoWars article about the latest kerfuffle between Schiff and Musk, although you don’t need any Alex Jones-adjacent source to find out about it: The California congressman was one of 25 House Democrats — and arguably the most high-profile — who signed onto a Nov. 21 letter tacitly accusing the X owner of supporting anti-Semitism.

Elon Musk has been amplifying antisemitic content, profiting from misinformation, and allowing pro-Hamas propaganda to spread on X. This needs to stop. I’ve joined @RepDanGoldman and @RepRaskin in demanding accountability from X. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 21, 2023

In the letter, Schiff and others said they had “grave concern” about the platform’s “ongoing failure to abide by its own policies governing the promotion of misinformation and hateful, violent, and terroristic propaganda videos, which shockingly have been used by the company for profit.”

“This follows a troubling pattern of increased antisemitism on the platform since Mr. Musk’s purchase,” the letter continued, positing “a near-doubling of the total number of antisemitic tweets in his first three months of ownership.”

Most of the sources cited in the missive, you will not be surprise to note, are simpatico with Schiff and are no way indicative of an actual scourge of anti-Semitism on the platform.

Furthermore, Schiff has long nurtured a feud with Musk over the latter’s belief that people of all voices belong on the platform, instead of the popular MSNBC-tastic belief that everyone from moderate liberals to unreconstructed communists — and nobody in between — belong on the platform.

In October, a similar roster of Democrats signed a letter protesting firings from the platform’s “election integrity” staff, which is to say they were in a huff the opinion police were getting the ax.

And last year, Schiff claimed that Musk “calls himself a free speech absolutist, to justify turning a blind eye to hatred and bigotry on Twitter. But when journalists report unfavorable news, they are banned without warning. The devotion to free speech is apparently not that absolute. But the hypocrisy is.”

Elon Musk calls himself a free speech absolutist, to justify turning a blind eye to hatred and bigotry on Twitter. But when journalists report unfavorable news, they are banned without warning. The devotion to free speech is apparently not that absolute. But the hypocrisy is. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) December 16, 2022

As for the Russia lies, they hardly bear repeating because they were so massive and consistent during Donald Trump’s years in office as president. Schiff said at the time of his expulsion from the House Intelligence Committee in June that he would “not yield … Not one inch,” and that he considered the tossing a “badge of honor,” according to The Associated Press.

Of course, the Senate candidate from California doesn’t wear being Californian as a “badge of honor” — although he does seem to consider being an inside-the-Beltway creature to be a more fitting description. Last month, CNN noted that “a review of past comments, pictures shared on his public social media, and records indicate Schiff makes his full-time home in Maryland” and keeps his California residence primarily for tax purposes.

Sick? One could argue that, with George Santos now a former representative, few individuals in the House have been more blatant liars over the past decade than Schiff, particularly when it came to pushing the narrative that the last Republican president was a Kremlin asset.

He wants censorship of conservative views on social media, even though he’ll couch it in nicer terms.

And he can’t even tell the truth about where he really lives.

Perhaps that’s not mental illness — but it’s certainly a reason for him to retire posthaste.

