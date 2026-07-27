American Eagle Bringing Sydney Sweeney Back for New Ad Campaign, Couldn't Care Less About Woke Backlash in 2025

Whether the explanation lies in science or metaphysics, we must continue to study the woke left’s unwavering devotion to wretchedness.

Unfortunately, the wokesters provide us with plenty of opportunities.

For instance, according to the Daily Mail, American Eagle has responded to sagging sales by ignoring its perpetually miserable woke critics and reuniting with actress Sydney Sweeney, the bombshell whose “Great Jeans” ad campaign helped send the company’s stock price soaring in 2025.

On Instagram last week, the actress posted photos from a shoot that featured her in jeans and various tops.

“It’s low rise season,” the post’s caption read.

American Eagle hopes that Sweeney will help reverse the 2 percent sales drop it suffered last quarter, per the Daily Mail. In fact, women’s bottoms, the category that drove the company’s Sweeney-inspired 2025 success, also drove the recent decline.

During the company’s earnings call, American Eagle President and Chief Creative Officer Jen Foyle acknowledged disappointment but also assured investors of renewed focus.

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“We are not satisfied with where the business performed this quarter, especially in women’s,” Foyle said. “We know what needs to be corrected, and the teams are aligned and activated to return AE to growth.”

Sweeney’s “Great Jeans” campaign came along at a fortuitous cultural moment.

With conservatives still basking in the glow of President Donald Trump’s 2024 election victory, and with Trump himself seemingly having captured the culture, Sweeney represented something for which sane Americans had long pined: a return to truth and beauty.

In other words, with wokeness in retreat, we no longer had to pretend that men in dresses were women. Nor did we have to pretend that 300-pound female models were beautiful.

Sweeney alone did not free us from the woke nonsense. She simply marked the changing of the times.

Predictably, the woke left went apoplectic over her “Great Jeans” campaign. Citing the play on genetics, critics likened it to Nazi racial propaganda.

Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance weighed in on the controversy. While the president embraced Sweeney’s status as an emerging MAGA sweetheart, the vice president sarcastically praised the woke left for its intelligent strategy in linking Sweeney to Nazism and encouraged the wokesters to keep doing it.

Meanwhile, Sweeney further endeared herself to conservatives by refusing to address the “Great Jeans” controversy in the way wokesters demanded. The self-control she exhibited, coupled with the look of disdain on her face during one now-famous interview in which a woke interviewer repeatedly pressed her on the subject, became a popular meme on the social media platform X.

Sydney Sweeney refuses to apologize for ad about “good genes” pic.twitter.com/kcfS9Q4ac4 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2025

Sweeney has also given some evidence of conservative Republican leanings.

In the end, of course, it appears that the woke left’s hatred of Sweeney comes down to one thing. And that one thing is only tangentially related to Trump and Vance.

In short, woke leftists have spent years trying to destroy beauty itself. Since Sweeney represents it, they made her a target.

That destructive tendency — that preference for lies and ugliness — might have roots in science. One senses, however, that woke leftists’ hatred of truth and beauty has spiritual origins.

Either way, praise God that the woke left’s hold on the culture has weakened, as evidenced by Sweeney’s renewed efforts on American Eagle’s behalf.

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