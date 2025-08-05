American Eagle's Stock Price Soars After Trump Praises Sydney Sweeney Ad Campaign: 'Go Get 'Em Sydney!'

American Eagle’s stock price rocketed shortly after President Donald Trump praised the clothing company’s new ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney.

On Monday, American Eagle closed at $13.28 a share — up nearly 24 percent from Friday — on a massive trading volume of almost 61 million shares.

Average daily volume is over 10 million shares, which means there was a 600 percent spike in trading activity shortly after Trump lauded the company.

American Eagle has been under attack from leftist race-baiters for the past two weeks after the fashion house launched an ad campaign with the punny tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

Race hustlers resorted to their usual tactic of slamming the benign ad as “Nazi” propaganda because it featured a beautiful, blue-eyed, blonde white woman.

On Monday, Trump reacted to the faux controversy with his typical bombastic bluntness.

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there,” he wrote on Truth Social.

“It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying of the shelves.’ Go get ’em Sydney!”

Trump compared the roaring success of American Eagle’s new ad with the epic disaster Jaguar suffered after debuting a hideous “woke” rebrand in November.

“On the other side of the ledger, Jaguar did a stupid, and seriously WOKE advertisement, THAT IS A TOTAL DISASTER! The CEO just resigned in disgrace, and the company is in absolute turmoil,” the president wrote.

“Who wants to buy a Jaguar after looking at that disgraceful ad,” he added.

Trump remarked, “The tide has seriously turned — Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be.”

As a reminder, Jaguar sales tanked 97.5 percent shortly after its catastrophic rebrand.

And just last week, Jaguar’s CEO — who spearheaded the “woke” debacle — indeed resigned in disgrace after three decades at the luxury car company.

🚨BREAKING: Jaguar went Bud Light mode—and now the CEO is OUT. After a viral Woke ad with no cars, no men, and no clue, Jaguar’s CEO is stepping down. Here’s how going Woke wrecked one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands 🧵 pic.twitter.com/PGHvSMyzpb — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) August 2, 2025

The manufactured outrage over the American Eagle ad by left-wing race hustlers spotlights a disturbing trend that has infested pop culture and politics today, which is the normalization of anti-white racism.

The only reason the American Eagle ad has ignited sham hysteria is because Sydney Sweeney is a pretty, white, blue-eyed blonde.

Had she been an obese black woman, the race-baiting media would undoubtedly have fawned over it, regardless of its effectiveness at bolstering sales, which of course is the whole point of marketing.

Very few will cry the death of DEI ads esp as this “representation” wasn’t great anyway. It was lazy, borderline offensive and damaging. Will personally be happy to see fewer ad campaigns of super obese black women everywhere – cause that sh it was NOT uplifting to ANYONE. pic.twitter.com/wL7BLzuYXm — ScepticalSista (@ScepticalSista) August 2, 2025

Decades of left-wing brainwashing in academia, advertising, media, politics, and entertainment have normalized anti-white animus and open racism against an entire race of people.

With this has come an appalling erosion of objective standards of excellence and a nauseating elevation of mediocrity.

Jaclyn Smith as Kelly Garrett 1976-1981 and Farrah Fawcett as Jill Munroe 1976-1977 and six guest appearances in Charlie’s Angels. pic.twitter.com/MIgw2QtWLf — Saturday Night at the Movies (@TVandFilmExpert) July 1, 2023

If you look at TV shows, ads, and movies today, you can’t help but notice that main characters are no longer aspirational.

Instead of attractive and intelligent characters, Hollywood and Madison Avenue are elevating unattractive, obese, mediocre caricatures.

Calvin Klein is using plus-size models to reinvent its brand https://t.co/ooUKFsEZ5w pic.twitter.com/V78x9e9H46 — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2019

Society is being brainwashed to embrace low standards for everything — as if it has collectively given up on advancing itself.

This is a tragic reflection on how pervasive left-wing poisoning has become and why it needs to be stopped. Human beings were not created to gleefully wallow in mediocrity, ugliness, and ignorance.

