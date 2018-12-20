American Energy Is Derailing Russia’s Stranglehold Over Europe, Official Says

Liquified natural gas and coal from the U.S. are eroding Russian influence in Europe as countries look away from Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure their energy needs, Deputy Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in an interview with the Washington Examiner.

The European Parliament has taken steps to distance itself from Russia.

In particular, an agreement between Germany and Russia to build a pipeline to transport Russian natural gas between the two countries is under increasing scrutiny for the leverage it would provide to Russia.

“We are starting to see the European Parliament, in particular, take action,” Brouillette told the Washington Examiner.

The parliament voted to support a resolution on Dec. 12 that said the German-Russian pipeline, known as the Nord Stream II, “poses a threat to European energy security.”

TRENDING: Movie Star Says He Stumbled Upon Possible Pedophile Ring During Filming, Contacted FBI

President Donald Trump bashed Germany over the pipeline during a NATO meeting in July, saying, “Germany is totally controlled by Russia, because they will be getting from 60 to 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline.”

The U.S. House of Representatives followed suit several months later, condemning the Nord Stream II pipeline project in a Dec. 12 resolution.

Since taking office in 2017, Trump has called on Europe to cut energy ties with Russia to increase their energy independence and weaken Putin’s power and influence.

Trump has repeatedly said that the U.S. and its vast reserves of natural gas and coal can take the place of Russian energy.

Do you think this will decrease Russia's influence on the world? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Trump’s international campaign against Russian energy is yielding results, according to Brouillette.

“They (Europe) are starting to recognize the threat more and more,” Brouillette told the Washington Examiner.

“There has been one announcement already that Germany is going to fund an LNG import terminal in the northern part of Germany” to purchase gas from the U.S. and others.

Poland has already signed deals with U.S.-based energy companies.

Poland signed a 24-year deal with Texas-based gas supplier Cheniere in November and another 20-year deal with San Diego-based energy firm Sempra on Wednesday.

RELATED: Russian Woman Pleads Guilty To Conspiring Against the United States

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.