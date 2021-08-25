It often takes a while for a president and his confederates to settle on an explanation for a tragedy that he is responsible for.

First, President Joe Biden’s administration insisted that the situation in Afghanistan was all former President Donald Trump’s fault. Then the explanation was that there was no way to anticipate the rapidity with which the Taliban took over the country.

Now, the explanation is… everything’s going great. Nothing to see here. This is a competent president stepping up and doing his job.

On Friday, CNN’s Kate Sullivan tweeted a report from her colleague Clarissa Ward. “I’m sitting here for 12 hours in the airport, 8 hours on the airfield and I haven’t seen a single US plane take off. How on Earth are you going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks? It just, it can’t happen,” she was quoted as saying.

CNN’s @clarissaward in Kabul: “I’m sitting here for 12 hours in the airport, 8 hours on the airfield and I haven’t seen a single US plane take off. How on Earth are you going to evacuate 50,000 people in the next two weeks? It just, it can’t happen.” — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) August 20, 2021



Democratic Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy shot back: “In fact, it didn’t take 2 weeks to evacuate 50,000. It took 10 days. Lots of work still to do, but it might be time for a bit of a reassessment by the media of this operation given the actual results.”

In fact, it didn’t take 2 weeks to evacuate 50,000. It took 10 days. Lots of work still to do, but it might be time for a bit of a reassessment by the media of this operation given the actual results. https://t.co/qbLWWcJ05q — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 24, 2021



Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar echoed Murphy’s sentiments: “You are right Senator. This has been maybe the largest evacuation in US history, 50k evacuated and more to come without hostages or causalities. Yet the media continues to hammer Biden and refuses to acknowledge the important work his administration has done in the past week.”

You are right Senator. This has been maybe the largest evacuation in US history, 50k evacuated and more to come without hostages or causalities. Yet the media continues to hammer Biden and refuses to acknowledge the important work his administration has done in the past week. https://t.co/8v0JSUupsb — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 24, 2021

When you’re a Democrat and you’re complaining that CNN won’t cut you a break, you may indeed wish to check yourself before you wreck yourself — particularly when Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan, like a mother named “Fatima” who was interviewed by Fox News on Tuesday.

Fatima — not her real name — has been trying to escape the country since the fall of the government, with her husband Mohammad often going without sleep to try to get his wife stateside.

Not that there are many organs of American officialdom that can help.

“You know, we tried to call in our State Department, you know, there’s no embassy in Afghanistan,” Mohammad said.

“All the phone numbers for the embassy don’t work. I tried to contact the department. They told us to fill out an appointment within a week. We did that. And so it seems like, you know, the administration is not there. It doesn’t exist for us no more.”

Speaking to Fox, Fatima pleaded with Biden to do more to help trapped Americans.

“We are in danger, Mr. President, please help us,” she said tearfully.

“We can’t get to the airport. When we try to get to the airport, we get beaten up or we are afraid for our lives.”

“Our lives are in extreme danger. … They’re going to people’s homes at night and they’re just taking them away and nobody knows where they’re taking them, what they’re doing to them. We are scared,” she added.

And she made it clear to everyone listening, just in case they didn’t get it: “We are stranded.”

Fatima described receiving a call from a phone number in Myanmar telling her that if she gave the caller her location, she’d be rescued. Mohammad called the State Department, trying to vet the caller before they gave away Fatima’s location. The department said it couldn’t verify the call — but that it’d “escalate the matter.”

“How should I feel if I call in our embassy, if I call in our State Department, all they say is, ‘We’re going to escalate the matter.’ Where are you going to escalate the matter? They’re going to shoot my wife,” Mohammad said.

“Should I trust these folks? Should I trust Biden? No. I’m not stupid. I feel betrayed,” he said.

But White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Monday that “it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via email, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home.”

.@PressSec: “I think its irresponsible to say that Americans are stranded. They are not. We are committed to bringing Americans who want to come home, home.” pic.twitter.com/lFIbQ56OBT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2021

That would soon change — as in, the next day:

PSAKI: “We expect there could be some” Americans left in Afghanistan after August 31 pic.twitter.com/IBQEFk4lA4 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 24, 2021

Fatima, unfortunately, doesn’t fit the narrative for the Democrats.

The evacuation is going smoothly, the media is making a big deal about nothing and as for the stranded Americans, who are you going to believe: Ilhan Omar and Chris Murphy or Democratic media lapdogs who can’t bring themselves to ignore the fact that the hand that feeds them has abandoned its own citizens behind enemy lines?

