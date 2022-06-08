American Former Teacher Pleads Guilty to Training All-Female Islamic State Terrorist Unit in Syria

This American turned her back on liberty and freedom.

A Kansas-born former teacher pleaded guilty to conspiring to provide material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization on Tuesday in a Virginia federal court, a felony that could land her 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI and Department of Justice had sought Allison Fluke-Ekren’s arrest for seven years, according to The New York Times.

The American citizen, now 42, converted to Islam and married a Turkish citizen in the early 2000s, a former friend of Fluke-Ekren told the Times.

In court documents, prosecutors accused Fluke-Ekren’s then-husband of looting classified government computers from the ruins of the American diplomatic compound that was destroyed in Benghazi, Libya, in 2001.

Through her plea, Fluke-Ekren admitted to assisting a Libyan Islamic terrorist group in sorting and analyzing the materials looted in Benghazi.

Those were only the beginning of her terrorist activities.

Fluke-Ekren joined her jihadi husband in Syria 2014, shortly before he was killed in an airstrike while conducting reconnaissance for the Islamic State group, according to the Times.

After Fluke-Ekren remarried with another Islamic State group fighter (who would in turn be killed), she trained an all-female battalion of Islamic State group personnel.

The American citizen instructed the terrorists on the use of automatic firearms, grenades, and suicide bomb devices.

One witness testified to seeing one of Fluke-Ekren’s young children, 5 or 6 years old at the time, holding a machine gun at her Syria home.

Fluke-Ekren actively planned terrorist attacks in the continental United States at this time.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by the New York Times, Islamic State caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi signed off on funding for a plot Fluke-Ekren designed to attack a Midwestern college campus.

A raid ordered by former President Donald Trump led to al-Baghdadi’s death in 2019, with the coward killing himself and his own children with a suicide device instead of fighting American special forces.

According to a Justice Department news release, Fluke-Ehren attempted to fool her own family members into thinking that she was dead in an attempt to dissuade the United States government from looking for her. In spite of this, the terrorist was transferred to American custody in January, possibly from Kurdish forces.

The now-diminished Islamic State group professed hatred of Christians, religious and ethnic minorities, and western civilization.

Unfortunately for this terrorist, she’s now slated for sentencing under the law of the United States.

The jihadi bride broke down in tears when Judge Leonie M. Brinkema mentioned her seven children during Tuesday’s plea hearing, the Times reported.

Fluke-Ekren will learn her sentence in October.

