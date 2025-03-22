American Freed from Taliban Captivity Speaks Out: 'Thank God He's Back in the White House'

The American prisoner who waited in captivity as President Joe Biden had more than two years to free him is now celebrating the fact that someone else finally came along who cared enough to free him.

George Glezmann arrived back in America Thursday morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he was reunited with his wife, Aleksandra, according to WSB-TV.

Glezmann had been taken prisoner by the Taliban during a 2022 trip to Afghanistan. He was released Wednesday in a deal that involved American negotiators working with Qatar as an intermediary to deal with the Taliban.

“I feel like born again,” Glezmann said, according to a video posted to X, later adding “I have no words.”

“I’m in debt with the president, President Trump. Thank God he’s in the White House … and thank God he got me out,” Glezmann said.

“Marco Rubio, Mike Walsh, Adam Boehler. I’m in debt with everybody that was involved in this situation because they got me home,” he said.

“Thank God he’s in the White House.” American freed by the Taliban, George Glezmann, thanks the Trump administration for his liberty. | @HARRISFAULKNER pic.twitter.com/kEitePecZh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 21, 2025

Glezmann said he was now “a free American individual, free from the hands of these people that abducted me.”

Has Trump performed better than you expected so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (84 Votes) No: 2% (2 Votes)

“I got no words to express my gratitude for my liberty,” he said.

Glezmann said his employer had been there to support his family, according to WAGA-TV.

“I want to thank Delta Air Lines,” he said. “They have been with my wife from day one, doing the impossible to get me out. Lots of gratitude for my company. “

“Of course, you lose hope,” Glezmann said. “But in the end, I’m home — and I couldn’t have asked for more than that.”

Rubio praised the role undertaken by Qatar, saying its “steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts were instrumental in securing George’s release,” according to CBS.

As noted by Fox News, Glezmann was freed as a “goodwill gesture” by the Taliban as an indication of “trust” in the continued role of Qatar.

Because the deal was not a swap, it is different from the Biden administration’s deal to free Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty earlier this year, who were also held by the Taliban. In that release, the Biden administration sent Afghanistan a Taliban member who was in U.S. custody.

A statement from the Taliban said that having a meeting between U.S. officials and an Afghan delegation was a “significant step in rebuilding diplomatic engagement, according to NBC.

“Continued discussions could pave the way for broader political and economic cooperation between the two countries,” the Taliban statement said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.