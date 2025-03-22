Share
American Freed from Taliban Captivity Speaks Out: 'Thank God He's Back in the White House'

 By Jack Davis  March 21, 2025 at 5:07pm
The American prisoner who waited in captivity as President Joe Biden had more than two years to free him is now celebrating the fact that someone else finally came along who cared enough to free him.

George Glezmann arrived back in America Thursday morning at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he was reunited with his wife, Aleksandra, according to WSB-TV.

Glezmann had been taken prisoner by the Taliban during a 2022 trip to Afghanistan. He was released Wednesday in a deal that involved American negotiators working with Qatar as an intermediary to deal with the Taliban.

“I feel like born again,” Glezmann said, according to a video posted to X, later adding “I have no words.”

“I’m in debt with the president, President Trump. Thank God he’s in the White House … and thank God he got me out,” Glezmann said.

“Marco Rubio, Mike Walsh, Adam Boehler. I’m in debt with everybody that was involved in this situation because they got me home,” he said.

Glezmann said he was now “a free American individual, free from the hands of these people that abducted me.”

“I got no words to express my gratitude for my liberty,” he said.

Glezmann said his employer had been there to support his family, according to WAGA-TV.

“I want to thank Delta Air Lines,” he said. “They have been with my wife from day one, doing the impossible to get me out. Lots of gratitude for my company. “

“Of course, you lose hope,” Glezmann said. “But in the end, I’m home — and I couldn’t have asked for more than that.”

Rubio praised the role undertaken by Qatar, saying its  “steadfast commitment and diplomatic efforts were instrumental in securing George’s release,” according to CBS.

As noted by Fox News, Glezmann was freed as a “goodwill gesture” by the Taliban as an indication of “trust” in the continued role of Qatar.

Because the deal was not a swap, it is different from the Biden administration’s deal to free Americans Ryan Corbett and William McKenty earlier this year, who were also held by the Taliban. In that release, the Biden administration sent Afghanistan a Taliban member who was in U.S. custody.

A statement from the Taliban said that having a meeting between U.S. officials and an Afghan delegation was a “significant step in rebuilding diplomatic engagement, according to NBC.

“Continued discussions could pave the way for broader political and economic cooperation between the two countries,” the Taliban statement said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




