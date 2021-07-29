Path 27
American Gymnast Steps Up in Simone Biles' Absence and Wins All-Around Gold Medal

July 29, 2021
American gymnast Sunisa Lee stepped into the void left by Simone Biles and won a gold medal Thursday in the women’s all-around competition of the Tokyo Olympics.

Lee ensured that despite Biles’ decision to drop out of the competition “to focus on her mental health,” the United States would bring home its fifth straight all-around gymnastics gold, according to USA Today.

The 18-year-old from St. Paul, Minnesota, won with an overall score of 57.433.

Rebeca Andrade of Brazil placed second with a score of 57.298, and Angelina Melnikova of Russia won the bronze with a score of 57.199, according to ESPN.

Jade Carey, who was added to the competition after Biles withdrew, finished eighth, with a score of 54.199 points.

The spotlight of the Olympics became simply one more challenge for Lee to overcome.

By making it to Tokyo, she had already made history as the first Hmong-American to compete for the United States in the Olympics, according to NBC News.

In 2019, her father suffered paralysis from the waist down after an accident. Last year, she lost an aunt and uncle to COVID-19.

Lee also had to overcome to lingering effects of an ankle injury suffered last year.

In a profile on Lee in The New York Times, former Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin, a former Olympian and NBC analyst, heaped praise on Lee’s routine.

“It’s just about as close to perfection as I think anyone can get,” she said. “If one little thing goes wrong, the whole routine could essentially fall apart.”

Lee had been drafted Tuesday when Biles pulled out of a team competition. The top U.S. gymnast said the “mental is not there, so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.”

Lee did it. “I went out on that floor, and I just chucked every single thing,”she said, according to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “When I had to go out there and do it, I just needed to do what I do.”

The Hmong are an ethnic group relocated from Southeast Asia after the Vietnam War.

“The Hmong here are very proud to be American,” said Sia Lo, a St. Paul attorney, according to NPR. “We hope all of America is proud of Suni. What she’s achieved showcases what is possible here in the United States.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
