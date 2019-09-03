'American Idol' Contestant Haley Smith Killed in Motorcycle Crash

Former “American Idol” contestant Haley Smith has died at the age of 26 in a motorcycle accident in Maine on Saturday.

TMZ reported the aspiring singer passed away August 31 after she failed to make an abrupt turn while riding her motorcycle in Millinocket. The Millinocket Police Department confirmed her death to Us Weekly.

The young artist appeared on season 11 of “American Idol” in 2012, and while her time on the hit reality series was short, her talent greatly impressed the judges.

She auditioned for the show in Colorado, choosing to sing, “Tell Me Something Good,” originally by Rufus and Chaka Khan. Longtime judge Randy Jackson, along with Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler, were fans of Smith from the get-go.

Jackson laughed during her audition, marveling at Smith’s willingness to create her own sound.

TRENDING: Book Claims Team Trump Paid for Karen Pence's Inauguration Gown After Her Concerns About Price

“I’m just laughing because you’re putting your own spin on a great R&B classic,” the American Idol veteran said.

“I get like a ’70s vibe from you,” Lopez added.

Smith replied, “I really do enjoy that era of music.”

The then-18-year-old Smith made it through to Hollywood, but didn’t pass the second Hollywood round of the season’s competition.

The teen’s overall spirit and individualism made her unforgettable.

On the show, she described herself as outdoorsy, saying that being outside made her feel “at peace.”

Prior to the accident, Smith was riding down a residential street that transitions into a highway at several points. Somehow, she lost control of her motorcycle and couldn’t correct her position in time for the turn.

According to TMZ, Smith’s family claims she was generally a very responsible driver, and they believe a deer may have ultimately been the cause of the crash.

RELATED: 'Hercules' Actor Kevin Sorbo's New Movie Is a Faith-Based, Pro-Second Amendment Action Flick

Her father, Mike Smith, indicated the idea that his daughter simply crashed without cause seemed very unlikely.

Our thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.