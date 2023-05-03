Share
News
Lifestyle & Human Interest
Megan Danielle and the American Idol Judges
Megan Danielle and judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan on "American Idol," May 1, 2023. (ABC / YouTube video screen shots)

'American Idol' Judge Applauds Contestant After She Boldly Praises Jesus on National TV

 By George C. Upper III  May 3, 2023 at 8:23am
Share

Megan Danielle made it into the group of eight finalists on “American Idol” Monday night with a song that had one of the judges praising her commitment to her faith.

The 21-year-old waitress from Douglasville, Georgia, sang “Go Rest High on That Mountain,” in remembrance of her grandfather, at whose funeral she had sung the same song about a year earlier.

“I can’t imagine what you were feeling during that performance,” host Ryan Seacrest told Danielle after the song. “You definitely honored him.”

Judge Luke Bryan then revealed that he had been the one to choose the song for her, then complimented the singer for her courage in sharing faith.

“What I love about you — I mean, we’re way beyond loving your voice — is you’re, you know, you’re never scared to tell everybody your faith,” Bryan said.

Trending:
Price of 36-Pack of Bud Light at Costco Goes Viral - They Are Pretty Much Giving It Away at This Point

You can see her performance and the judges’ comments here:



“That song’s meant a lot to me, and my loss,” Bryan said. “And you were perfect. You were perfect.”

Bryan may have been referring to the loss of his brother in 1996 in a car accident, and his sister, who died suddenly in 2007 from unknown causes.

Do Americans need to hear more about Jesus in public?

“They never determined what happened. The autopsies, the coroner, no one could figure it out,” Bryan said years later in an interview cited by CMT.

The country singer said at the time that it took him a while to come to peace with God after the deaths.

“I don’t like it,” he said. “I don’t like that my sons are missing that side of my family. But someone else is deciding things.”

But he wasn’t the only one to praise Danielle’s performance Monday night.

“I’m going to tell you something: You have the amazing ability to touch,” judge Lionel Richie told Danielle. “A lot of people can sing, but you have an amazing ability to touch.

Related:
Kayleigh McEnany Shares the 3 Phone Calls That Changed Her Life Forever: 'Completely Stunned'

“Your voice is so powerful when it comes down to just telling your story,” he said. “I saw you at the beginning crack because you almost kind of lost it, but even that worked as far as telling your story.

“I know your paw-paw is very, very happy with what you did today,” he said, referring to her late grandfather.

Even Katy Perry agreed that the song was “Heaven-sent,” because Bryan hadn’t known anything about Danielle’s prior performance of the song in her grandfather’s honor.

“It’s a wonderful confirmation,” Perry said.

In a recent post, Danielle said, “I was born to share the love of Jesus.”

“This was one of my most challenging performances but what a way to honor my papa! Thank you God!” she wrote on Instagram after the performance.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




'American Idol' Judge Applauds Contestant After She Boldly Praises Jesus on National TV
Sheriff Announces 'Coward' Illegal Immigrant Suspected of 5 Murders Has Been Arrested in a Strange Location
3 Days After Announcing His 2024 Candidacy, Biden Gets Rocked by the Worst Poll of His Presidency
Ted Cruz and Byron Donalds Move to Eliminate an Entire Government Agency: 'An Utter and Complete Waste'
Bar That Stood with Bud Light Raises White Flag as Public Turns on It
See more...

Conversation