Commentary
'American Idol' Winner Apologizes for National Anthem Faux Pas at MLB Home Run Derby: 'I Will Try to Do Better Next Time'

 By Samantha Chang  July 14, 2023 at 5:57am
Iam Tongi, the 18-year-old winner of season 21 of “American Idol,” was showered with support on social media after apologizing for forgetting to remove his hat while performing the national anthem at a Major League Baseball event this week.

Tongi, who hails from Hawaii, delivered a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Wednesday for MLB’s All-Star Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.



After the performance, the teen went on Twitter to apologize for not taking off his hat, saying he was so nervous he forgot.

“Tens of thousands of people. I walk out and my uncle reminds me to remove my hat before I start singing. I remember. A few seconds later, the nerves took in and didn’t remember until it was all done,” he tweeted.

“I will try to do better next time.”

Many Twitter users were so impressed with Tongi’s humble, respectful tweet that they lavished him with praise and encouragement.

“You did an amazing job, brought tears to my eyes,” one person replied. “I can see the pride you took in singing the anthem.”

Other commenters said they understood how the misstep occurred and complimented Tongi on his sensational performance.

Numerous commenters were touched that Tongi acknowledged his faux pas and apologized for it.

“It’s ok you forgot to remove your hat. You are showing respect just by addressing it and apologizing,” one person wrote.

Ironically, this incident appears to have made fans even more supportive of Tongi because we’re at a bizarre moment in American history where many young people disrespect the national anthem and burn the American flag.

Should the national anthem be performed before every sporting event?

It’s so odd these days to see a famous young person exhibit humility, grace and accountability for his actions.

Compare and contrast Tongi’s dignified demeanor with the arrogant, entitled attitude of bratty climate activist Greta Thunberg or anti-Second Amendment crusader David Hogg.

Here’s to hoping there are more Iam Tongis and far fewer Thunbergs and Hoggs among our youth.

Samantha Chang
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
Conversation