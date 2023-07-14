Iam Tongi, the 18-year-old winner of season 21 of “American Idol,” was showered with support on social media after apologizing for forgetting to remove his hat while performing the national anthem at a Major League Baseball event this week.

Tongi, who hails from Hawaii, delivered a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Wednesday for MLB’s All-Star Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.







After the performance, the teen went on Twitter to apologize for not taking off his hat, saying he was so nervous he forgot.

“Tens of thousands of people. I walk out and my uncle reminds me to remove my hat before I start singing. I remember. A few seconds later, the nerves took in and didn’t remember until it was all done,” he tweeted.

“I will try to do better next time.”

Tens of thousands of people. I walk out and my uncle reminds me to remove my hat before I start singing. I remember. A few seconds later the nerves took in and didn’t remember until it was all done. I will try to do better next time 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/CUbwQXU0js — Iam Tongi (@wtongi) July 11, 2023

Many Twitter users were so impressed with Tongi’s humble, respectful tweet that they lavished him with praise and encouragement.

“You did an amazing job, brought tears to my eyes,” one person replied. “I can see the pride you took in singing the anthem.”

You did an amazing job, brought tears to my eyes. I can see the pride you took in singing the anthem. It took just as much nerve to realize you forgot and acknowledge it as it did to stand up in front of all those people and sing. God bless! — Sadie Jo 🇺🇸 (@SadieInNC) July 13, 2023

Other commenters said they understood how the misstep occurred and complimented Tongi on his sensational performance.

@wtongi Brah your performance was absolutely patriotic and inspiring. Your voice resonated with so much passion and talent. Don’t worry about the hat, it’s a tiny blip compared to the incredible impact you made on that huge stage. 🎤🔥 — The Esness (@TheEsness) July 11, 2023

You sang so beautifully, who cares about the hat. I’d be nervous, too. ☮️🖤🧟‍♀️ — Sally the Zombie Cheerleader (@Sally_Zombie) July 13, 2023

You were nervous. But you did awesome. Love it. — sulieti (@sulietitf) July 11, 2023

Numerous commenters were touched that Tongi acknowledged his faux pas and apologized for it.

“It’s ok you forgot to remove your hat. You are showing respect just by addressing it and apologizing,” one person wrote.

He sounded great. It’s ok you forgot to remove your hat. You are showing respect just by addressing it and apologizing. 🥰 https://t.co/0hKrHDaVTz — Pretty_bird(this/is/stupid) (@ndngirl4ever13) July 13, 2023

Great job performing our National Anthem! Most of us would be petrified with that task. No offense taken, and thanks for showing everyone how to be honest! — Richard (@TruthinRich16) July 12, 2023

Ironically, this incident appears to have made fans even more supportive of Tongi because we’re at a bizarre moment in American history where many young people disrespect the national anthem and burn the American flag.

Should the national anthem be performed before every sporting event? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (6 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

It’s so odd these days to see a famous young person exhibit humility, grace and accountability for his actions.

Compare and contrast Tongi’s dignified demeanor with the arrogant, entitled attitude of bratty climate activist Greta Thunberg or anti-Second Amendment crusader David Hogg.

Here’s to hoping there are more Iam Tongis and far fewer Thunbergs and Hoggs among our youth.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.