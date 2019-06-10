American Lecturer Dies After Using Hose To Climb Down from Balcony, Officials Say

Officials believe an American lecturer plummeted seven stories and died after using a hose to climb down his apartment’s balcony in Iraq Saturday.

Peter Choi, a lecturer at American University of Iraq, Sulaimani, was trying to go down one floor using the hose before climbing back up, NBC News reported Monday.

Local police Capt. Sarkoat Mohammed said it was unclear why the 35-year-old was attempting to access his neighbor’s balcony.

A statement from #AUIS President Bruce Ferguson on the death of Peter Choi.https://t.co/hec6r1nG4L pic.twitter.com/LbUhFMqKnK — AUIS (@AUIS_NEWS) June 9, 2019

Choi taught English at the university since 2014, according to the university’s statement Sunday.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Shuts Down Atheist’s Attack on ‘In God We Trust’ Motto

He has lectured in the Kurdistan region of northeastern Iraq since 2011, according to NBC.

Choi earned an undergraduate degree from Saint Mary’s College of California and a master’s from the American College of Education.

“He was an active member of the University community, coaching the men’s basketball team and acting as a faculty advisor for the Environment Keepers club,” AUIS President Bruce Walker Ferguson wrote. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Peter’s family and friends.”

A memorial was scheduled for Choi on Sunday, according to the university.

AUIS and the U.S. Department of State did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.