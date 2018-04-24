American-Made Cooler Makes 2nd Amendment Commitment After Yeti Cuts Ties with NRA

After the announcement by Yeti to end its business relationship with the National Rifle Association Foundation, other makers of high-end coolers have come in search of the support of NRA members.

One of those competitors is not only catering to NRA members, it’s also offering a donation to the organization itself.

Pelican Coolers, a Virginia-based distributor for Pelican Products, announced Monday via its Facebook page that for every cooler the company sells in April, a $10 donation will be made to the NRA.

Customers who order a cooler via the company’s website will also receive one of the company’s 22-ounce thermal tumblers at no charge.

For every cooler purchased this month, we’ll donate $10 to the NRA + and give you a FREE 22oz tumbler of your choice…. Posted by Pelican Coolers on Monday, April 23, 2018

Several followers of the Pelican Facebook page chimed in with their appreciation for the company’s offer.

Other cooler makers have made themselves visible in the wake of the Yeti controversy.

Cliff Walker, owner and CEO of Orca Coolers, went on Facebook Monday to say his company will always support the Second Amendment, and his company will offer a 20 percent discount on cooler purchases through the end of the month.

“Our roots have always been with the outdoor industry — hunting, fishing, camping and enjoying our tailgates at sporting events,” Walker wrote. “Rest assured, we will continue to support our customers, our constitution and our great country.”

RTIC Coolers made no mention of Yeti, but was clearly referencing the perceived message of Yeti’s decision by placing an image of the text contained in the Second Amendment on its Facebook page.

The backlash against Yeti was spawned by a letter sent Friday by the NRA’s Institute for Legislative Action, in which former NRA president Marion Hammer said Yeti informed the organization that the company “will no longer sell products to the NRA Foundation.” Hammer said Yeti did not provide a reason for its decision, and said the company should be “ashamed” of a decision that “isn’t sportsmanlike.”

Meanwhile, Yeti issued a statement of its own Monday, saying it remains “unwavering” in its commitment to the Second Amendment. It said it was “eliminating a group of outdated discounting programs” and offered an alternative program to the NRA Foundation.

It said the April 20 statement from NRA-ILA that claimed Yeti had “declined to do business with the NRA Foundation … and refused to say why” was inaccurate.

The Yeti decision sparked a backlash against the company on social media from a number of NRA and Second Amendment supporters, who believed Yeti was bowing to pressure from anti-gun groups who have pressured a number of companies to end business relationships with the NRA.

