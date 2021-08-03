The American Medical Association is now promoting the anti-scientific, left-wing talking point that gender is a social construct and not a biological reality.

Accordingly, the AMA declared Monday that sex should be removed as a legal designation on the public part of birth certificates because it claims gender is not binary (i.e., you’re either male or female) but rather there is a “spectrum” of gender identities.

While the American Medical Association made this pronouncement in June, the move was spotlighted Friday by WebMD’s Twitter account.

Sex should be removed as a legal designation on the public part of birth certificates, the American Medical Association (AMA) said Monday. https://t.co/U9w38qvwtV pic.twitter.com/NeIPafpv3T — WebMD (@WebMD) July 31, 2021

Urologist Willie Underwood III, who authored the AMA report pushing for the removal of sex on public birth certificates, claimed that assigning gender to a newborn baby is “discriminatory.”

“Assigning sex using binary variables in the public portion of the birth certificate fails to recognize the medical spectrum of gender identity,” Underwood said, as reported by WebMD.

Plastic surgeon Robert Jackson, an alternate delegate for the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, slammed the AMA’s denial of scientific reality as delusional.

“We as physicians need to report things accurately,” Jackson said, according to WebMD. “All through medical school, residency, and specialty training we were supposed to delegate all of the physical findings of the patient we’re taking care of.

“I think when the child is born, they do have physical characteristics, either male or female, and I think that probably should be on the public record.”

I can’t believe I’m tweeting this but.. they are pushing the trans agenda on children via muppet babies.

This is sick and PERVERTED. Everyone should be disturbed by predatory cartoons meant to usher children into gender dysphoria. Bring back manly muppets, anyone? pic.twitter.com/kvoig0y9N5 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 2, 2021

Not surprisingly, this science denialism was applauded by transgender activists, who dismissed biological gender as “a bureaucratic hurdle.”

This past weekend our @The_BMC @BmcTrans team provided virtual testimony at @AmerMedicalAssn mtg to remove sex markers from birth certificates, removing a bureaucratic hurdle for our #transgender community. pic.twitter.com/2b8DDm5QL3 — Center for Transgender Medicine & Surgery at BMC (@BmcTrans) June 14, 2021

In other words, in order to accommodate the 1.2 million people in the United States who self-identify as “nonbinary,” the other 331 million of us must humor them by embracing the mass delusion that sex is not a scientific reality.

The transgender movement’s farcical denial of science and its escalating war on women have been heavily criticized by even left-wing feminists.

Feminist activist Rachel Moran tweeted that erasing gender from birth certificates hurts women, who will be forced to compete athletically against, and share bathrooms with, men who self-identify as women.

“Who gains if biological reality is erased from birth certificates, & who loses? And what is gained & lost?” Moran tweeted.

“This is the most serious assault on women’s dignity & autonomy I have ever seen in my life.”

To benefit who? And in the service of what? Who gains if biological reality is erased from birth certificates, & who loses? And what is gained & lost? This is the most serious assault on women’s dignity & autonomy I have ever seen in my life. @AmerMedicalAssn https://t.co/F5lRn3zQfM — Rachel Moran (@RachelRMoran) July 31, 2021

Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra slammed the AMA’s new “wokeness” as an “evil” assault on Christianity and Western civilization.

“Decline of the West as wokeness destroys logic, reason, and science,” he tweeted.

“The end game here is destroying Christian-Judeo values which are the basis of Western Civilization. The foundation of those values is God creating Adam & Eve as a man and a woman in his image.”

Evil. Freakshow. Decline of the West as wokeness destroys logic, reason, and science. The end game here is destroying Christian-Judeo values which are the basis of Western Civilization. The foundation of those values is God creating Adam & Eve as a man and a woman in his image. https://t.co/VQZ4I8LEqJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 1, 2021

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh said the AMA’s alarming evolution into left-wing activists has eroded the credibility of the medical community.

“If you still had even the slightest bit of faith in ‘medical experts,’ hopefully this will be your wake up call,” he tweeted.

If you still had even the slightest bit of faith in “medical experts,” hopefully this will be your wake up call https://t.co/3BVVnC08vz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 31, 2021

The transgender community — though relatively tiny — has an oversized presence on social media, thanks to the full-throated support of numerous Democrats and the establishment media.

Transgender activists have gotten so big for their britches that they’re not afraid to mob-bully even the most popular left-wing icons, such as bestselling writer J.K. Rowling.

The “Harry Potter” author — a vocal liberal — has been the frequent target of LGBT activists since June 2020, when she criticized the transgender movement for denying that gender is a biological reality and not a social construct.

If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Transgender trolls have tweeted vile, pornographic images at Rowling to harass her whenever she tweets.

LGBT activists — who demand “tolerance and acceptance” from everyone else — also have tweeted rape threats and profane, abusive slurs at Rowling.

Why? Because the mother of two daughters and sexual assault survivor doesn’t want men in women’s bathrooms.

Yes, but now hundreds of trans activists have threatened to beat, rape, assassinate and bomb me I’ve realised that this movement poses no risk to women whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/qb1RrCFqy0 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 19, 2021

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the American Medical Association has swung so far to the left — the group’s CEO, Dr. James L. Madara, is a vocal proponent of the bloated, government disaster that is Obamacare.

Corrosive leftism has invaded every institution in the United States, and unless this pervasive infestation is stopped, it’s only a matter of time before the country implodes.

