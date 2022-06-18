Share
News

American Military Officials Alarmed as Russia Launches Airstrikes Against US-Led Coalition

 By Andrew Jose  June 18, 2022 at 2:15pm
Share

Russia bombed a garrison used by U.S. troops to train Syrian fighters near Syria’s southern border with Jordan on Wednesday.

The fighters belonging to the Maghawir al-Thawra militia are part of an American-led coalition fighting the Islamic State terrorist group to prevent its resurgence.

The attack was carried out by a group of Russian jet fighters, including two SU-35s and one SU-24, a U.S. military official said, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The jets were seen flying over the al-Tanf area before they attacked a combat outpost at the garrison, the outlet reported.

No U.S. personnel were harmed in the attack, but property may have been damaged, CNN reported.

Trending:
Chevron CEO Issue Chilling Warning: There Probably Won't Ever Be Another Oil Refinery Built in the US

Russia had informed the U.S. of the attack in advance through a communication line both sides use to prevent accidental clashes.

The advance warning allowed the U.S. to warn the Maghawir al-Thawra fighters of the impending strike.

Since U.S. troops were already at a safe distance from the attack site, they did not have to move out before the strikes, officials told CNN.

The Wednesday airstrikes at the al-Tanf garrison were part of a series of attacks Russia conducted against the U.S.-led coalition in Syria this month, according to the Journal.

The attacks have worried military officials, who fear it could lead to a direct confrontation between U.S. and Russian forces, the outlet reported.

Should the U.S. respond to this provocation with a show of force?

“We seek to avoid miscalculation or a set of actions that could lead to unnecessary conflict: that remains our goal,” Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, head of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement.

“However, Russia’s recent behavior has been provocative and escalatory,” he added.

Russia claimed that the Maghawir al-Thawra fighters had planted a roadside bomb to kill Russian forces, CNN reported, citing U.S. officials.

However, the U.S. believes those accusations are false and views them as an excuse to carry out the strike.

Related:
Report: Russian Soldiers Suffer the Consequences After Stealing Cherries from Ukrainian Farmers Who Had 'Prepared a Gift'

The al-Tanf garrison used to house as many as 200 American soldiers who helped train local fighters to combat Islamic State militants, according to the Journal.

This week, Russia sent two SU-34 jet fighters to the site of a U.S. raid in northeast Syria. U.S. forces were trying to apprehend a bomb manufacturer working for the Islamic State.

In response, the U.S. scrambled F-16 fighter jets, which warded off the Russian aircraft, U.S. officials said.

The “significant increase in provocation,” as one U.S. official described it, comes as the U.S. has given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine to fight off a Russian invasion.

The Russian Embassy to the U.S. did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Andrew Jose
Contributor, News
Andrew is a journalist covering security, politics, and foreign policy, among other beats, with bylines in the Daily Caller, The Western Journal, and multiple other notable outlets. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Andrew is a journalist covering security, politics, and foreign policy, among other beats, with bylines in the Daily Caller, The Western Journal, and multiple other notable outlets. Speak to Andrew securely via ajoseofficial@protonmail.com. Follow Andrew on Twitter: @realAndrewJose
Education
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
Security, Economics, Open Source Intelligence, International Politics




Target Battles Plummeting Profits and Ballooning Inventory By Offering Rare Discounts on Clearance Merchandise
American Military Officials Alarmed as Russia Launches Airstrikes Against US-Led Coalition
Undercover Sex Predator Sting Leads to the Arrest of Disney Employee and 11 Others
Car with Anti-Trump Bumper Sticker Plows Into Trump Merchandise Shop at High Speed
Report: Russian Soldiers Suffer the Consequences After Stealing Cherries from Ukrainian Farmers Who Had 'Prepared a Gift'
See more...

Conversation