American Pastor Abducted at Gunpoint While Preaching a Sermon

He’s given his life to missionary work. Now, his supporters are praying for his life.

A Baptist pastor in South Africa was abducted Thursday by armed men while he delivered a sermon, according to news reports.

Among the worshippers who saw it happen were the pastor’s wife and children.

The kidnapping of the Rev. Josh Sullivan took place during service Thursday outside the city of Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on the country’s Indian Ocean coast, according to CBS News.

Sullivan’s home church, Fellowship Baptist in Maryville, Tennessee, near Knoxville, announced the news in a Facebook post Thursday.

While the Fellowship Baptist post said there were six gunmen involved, CBS reported there were four.

“It is alleged that while a sermon was conducted at the church, four armed and masked male suspects entered the church,” a police statment said, according to CBS. “They robbed two cell phones and then took the 45-year-old male pastor with them and fled the scene.”

About 30 members of the congregation were present, according to CBS, including Sullivan’s family.

The gunmen, who appeared to be aiming to collect ransom for the kidnapped clergyman, were well aware of his identity, according to CBS.

“They knew him by name,” said the Rev. Jeremy Hall, a fellow pastor in the South African city, according to CBS.

Josh and Meagan Sullivan had been in South Africa for missionary work since 2018, according to Sullivan’s website. And missionary work has its dangers.

Sullivan’s monthly updates about their activities are full of enthusiasm about his work, but hint that all is not easy. In a February post, he wrote that some “troublemakers” had tried to stir up trouble and even threatened to burn his church down, but they were dissuaded by a South African woman who was not a Christian, but was now “ready to be saved.”

Sullivan’s father-in-law, David Witt, told WLVT-TV in Knoxville in a report published Friday that the family has one urgent request:

“We’re asking that everybody pray for Josh. I came out here to ask for prayer,” Witt said, according to the station. “We’re in a really tense situation right now.”

WLVT reported that the kidnappers have been in contact with authorities and are asking for ransom. No amount was disclosed.

Word of the abduction sparked an outpouring of support for Sullivan on social media.

Please pray for Pastor Josh Sullivan and his family.

At least one sought the intercession of U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, a conservative Tennessee Republican whose district includes Maryville.

According to the BBC, a U.S. State Department representative has confirmed that the department is aware of the situation and said the department has no “greater priority than the safety and security of U.S. citizens abroad.”

