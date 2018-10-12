American Pastor Finally Released by Turkish Court, Trump Gets Praise

Andrew Brunson, the American pastor held in Turkey under espionage charges for two years, was freed on Friday.

Brunson, 50, was arrested in October 2016 and faced a sentence of up to 35 years in prison; however a Turkish judge issued a sentence of a little over three years long, and then in effect commuting it to time served, CNBC reported.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had claimed the North Carolina preacher supported a failed 2016 coup attempt.

“Witnesses said Brunson wept as the decision was announced. Before the judge’s ruling, the pastor told the court: ‘I am an innocent man. I love Jesus, I love Turkey,'” according to CNBC. The pastor’s wife Norine was watching from the visitors’ seating area as the court issued its decree.

Brunson has lived in Turkey for more than two decades leading the Resurrection Church in the city of Izmir, in the western part of the country.

TRENDING: Video Emerges of Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Calling Her Own State ‘Crazy’

.@SenThomTillis: “I’ve got to thank President Trump. He was the, I think, MVP in helping us get Pastor Brunson released.” https://t.co/pRnzGflSaF pic.twitter.com/tChs2KV4JW — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2018

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis told Fox News, “I’ve got to thank President Trump. He was, I think, the MVP in helping us get Pastor Brunson released.”

Brunson’s mother said to Reuters that she and his father were thrilled to hear of their son’s release.

“We are overjoyed that God has answered the prayers of so many people around the world,” she said.

Do you appreciate the Trump administration's efforts to secure Brunson's release? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Lauren Brunson, Pastor Brunson’s Sister: “I know he’s eager to see his children again.” https://t.co/pRnzGflSaF pic.twitter.com/ioTsOaKQXo — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 12, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted praising Trump’s “strong leadership’ and exclaiming, “We thank God for answered prayers and commend the efforts of @SecPompeo & @StateDept in supporting Pastor Brunson and his family during this difficult time. @SecondLady and I look forward to welcoming Pastor Brunson and his courageous wife Norine back to the USA!”

We thank God for answered prayers and commend the efforts of @SecPompeo & @StateDept in supporting Pastor Brunson and his family during this difficult time. @SecondLady and I look forward to welcoming Pastor Brunson and his courageous wife Norine back to the USA! 🇺🇸 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 12, 2018

Last month at the Family Research Council’s Values Voter Summit in Washington, D.C., Secretary of State Pompeo said securing the release of three American prisoners, including a pastor, from North Korea had been the most rewarding experience to date of his tenure at the State Department.

He promised the evangelical crowd on hand that the U.S. was doing everything in its power to free Brunson.

RELATED: Report: American Pastor Set To Be Released After Trump Admin Reaches Secret Deal with Turkey

“He has been wrongly held,” Pompeo said. “And his proper place is to be able to return here to once again practice his faith in our great nation.”

FRC President Tony Perkins said on Friday he had visited with Brunson and his wife in Turkey the day before the court’s ruling, delivering letters from Trump and Pence that assured the couple of the administration’s commitment to secure the pastor’s release.

“The prayers of thousands were answered today when Pastor Brunson was released by the Turkish government and told he could go home to the United States,” Perkins said in a statement after Brunson learned he was a free man. “Those prayers combined with the unwavering resolve of President Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary Pompeo and Ambassador Brownback brought tangible help to Pastor Brunson and hope to those around the globe who are being persecuted because of their faith.”

He added, “Pastor Brunson was also well represented legally by our friends at the American Center for Law and Justice and we commend them and their attorneys for the outstanding work they did on behalf of Pastor Brunson.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.