American People Overwhelmingly Reject Mitt Romney in New Poll

According to a new poll released Sunday, a mere 18 percent of Americans have a “positive” view of Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, conducted from Oct. 27-30, surveyed 900 American adults.

Respondents were asked to rate their “feelings toward [Romney] as very positive, somewhat positive, neutral, somewhat negative, or very negative.”

Only 16 percent of respondents offered a “somewhat positive” assessment of the Utah senator.

A minuscule 2 percent described their feelings toward him as “very positive.”

Romney scored lower among respondents than did other prominent politicians.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was viewed either very positively or somewhat positively by a combined 31 percent of respondents.

Vice President Mike Pence garnered a combined 34 percent positivity score.

Romney’s numbers had also fallen from previous polls conducted by NBC News and The Wall Street Journal.

In July 2016, Romney received a combined 27 percent positivity score.

During his 2012 challenge to then-President Barack Obama, Romney was viewed even more favorably.

The October 2012 iteration of the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll revealed the Utah Republican receiving a 43 combined favorability score.

Romney has become a controversial figure in the Senate in recent months for his criticism of President Donald Trump.

Following Trump’s now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in July, Romney expressed skepticism with Trump’s request for Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

“By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” Romney wrote in an October tweet.

By all appearances, the President’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 4, 2019

Trump fired back on the platform the next day, saying that Romney “is a pompous ‘ass’ who has been fighting me from the beginning.”

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics. If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

“If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won,” the president wrote in another tweet.

