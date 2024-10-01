'American Pickers' Star Frank Fritz Dies with Co-Host Mike Wolfe at His Side

A beloved co-host of “American Pickers” has passed away while at the side of the show’s other co-host.

Frank Fritz died Monday at the age of 60, as announced on social media by “Pickers” co-host Mike Wolfe.

Wolfe has been co-hosting “American Pickers” with Fritz for the better part of a decade on the History Channel, per Variety.

“It’s with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night,” Wolfe posted to Instagram.

“I’ve know Frank for more then half my life and what you’ve seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny,” Wolfe continued. “The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself.

“Who would have ever dreamed we would share the cockpit of a white cargo van in front of millions of people interested in our adventures.”

The beloved “American Pickers” show, which began in January 2010, would follow both Fritz and Wolfe as they traveled the country, looking for bargains on antiquities and artifacts.

The two would then either flip those finds for a profit, or just keep the item for themselves if it was cool enough.

The show has been busy in its roughly 14 years on the History Channel.

Wolfe and Fritz had squeezed 376 episodes and 25 seasons into those years, though the latter hadn’t been a regular part of the show of late.

That’s because Fritz suffered a stroke back in 2022, which Wolfe also announced to the world, while asking for prayers.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts,” Wolfe wrote on social media at the time.

Fast forward to today, and Wolfe had nothing but warm memories about his longtime co-host.

“Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic,” Wolfe wrote.

Wolfe ended the post about his dear friend by noting that he was right by his side until the end.

“We’ve been on countless trips and shared so many miles and I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home,” Wolfe posted. “I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know [you’re] in a better place”

