American Scientist Killed, Body Found in Nazi Bunker

The body of American scientist Suzanne Eaton, who went missing last week on the Greek island of Crete, has been found in a Nazi-era bunker, Fox News reported.

The 59-year-old molecular biologist from the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was last seen in Crete on July 2.

Police told the BBC that Eaton died of suffocation, and her death is being treated as a “criminal act.”

Eaton was attending a conference with colleagues. A search party was organized shortly after she went missing.

A Facebook page set up by Eaton’s family noted that 70 other attendees of the conference were involved in the search.

The page offered a $56,000 reward for information that could help locate her.

“Suzanne was last seen at 3PM Tuesday, July 2, at the Orthodox Academy of Crete,” the post read.

“A reward of €50,000 is offered for the information that leads to finding Suzanne. It is believed that Suzanne went for a run between 3PM and 5PM within 5km of the Academy, likely north of the complex,” it continued.

The post also identified Eaton as wearing a pink shirt with gray shoes and sunglasses. Eaton would run for 30 minutes every day during the conference, which she had attended previously.

Two island locals who were walking and exploring the region came across Eaton’s body six days after she went missing.

The bunker in which she was found is part of a series of manmade caves the Nazis used during the occupation of the island during the World War II.

Eaton’s body was found roughly six miles away from where she was last spotted near where the conference was being held in the port city of Chania.

Colleagues told the police they understood Eaton had gone out for a run before she went missing.

Authorities do not yet know if Eaton was killed in the bunker, or if she was killed elsewhere on the island and later moved to the cave.

The scientist’s body was reportedly found wrapped in burlap, suggesting her body had been purposely disposed of.

