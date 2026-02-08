American Skiers Buried Under Avalanche of Criticism Over Anti-ICE Comments

American skiers were buried under an avalanche of criticism Saturday after telling the world they are queasy about representing the United States.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think. It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t,” freestyle Team USA skier Hunter Hess said at a media event on Friday, according to Fox News.

“I think for me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented it before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. — if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it,” he said.

“Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.” he added.

Hunter Hess is the poster child for young WOKE low testosterone males in America. A privileged white kid who grew up in Lilly White Bend Oragon and was indoctrinated by liberal psychopaths his whole life. pic.twitter.com/gSyMFcH2qe — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) February 7, 2026

Freestyle skier Chris Lillis also took a shot at the nation he represents.

“I feel heartbroken about what’s happening in the United States — I’m pretty sure you’re referencing ICE and some of the protests and things like that,” he said.

“I think that, as a country, we need to focus on respecting everybody’s rights and making sure that we’re treating our citizens as well as anybody, with love and respect. I hope that when people look at athletes compete in the Olympics, they realize that that’s the America we’re trying to represent,” he continued.

YOU chose to wear our flag.

YOU chose to represent our country.

YOU chose to compete at the @Olympics. If that’s too hard for you, then GO HOME. Some things are bigger than politics. You just don’t get it. pic.twitter.com/H3cvUwuyMA — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) February 7, 2026

Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican from Florida, was outraged.

“YOU chose to wear our flag. YOU chose to represent our country. YOU chose to compete,” Donalds posted on X.

“If that’s too hard for you, then GO HOME. Some things are bigger than politics. You just don’t get it,” he said.

Raise your hand if you think Olympic Skier Hunter Hess should be disqualified off the U.S. Team pic.twitter.com/wx3vkNsyrL — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) February 7, 2026

Over at Outkick, Zach Dean erupted.

“I’d put this jacka** on the bench (do they have that in skiing?) so fast, heads would spin,” he wrote, adding, “We’re good. We don’t need you. Now, to be fair, I don’t know who you are (nobody does), but I’m certain we don’t need those vibes on our team.”

“These gaslighters are just the worst. Truly, truly insufferable. I mean, if you’re going to hem and haw that much, you might as well just come out and say you hate Trump and get it over with. Quit beating around the bush. At least have the stones to say it,” he wrote.

OlympicVision: Liberal, insufferable and ripping on the USA while you’re representing your Country in the Olympics. Evidently several on Team USA feel their opinions are much more important than what the games are about.

🇺🇸 Team USA Olympic Skier Hunter Hess brought his whiney… pic.twitter.com/vj0uSxlNXA — John Cremeans (@JohnCremeansX) February 7, 2026

Dean wrote that the translation of what Hess said into plainspeak would read, “I hate America, I hate Trump, I’m only here because I’m technically a US citizen, but I wish I were from literally anywhere else because I need to be as progressive as humanly possible to appease the mob.”

