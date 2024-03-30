An American YouTube influencer was kidnapped by a criminal gang in Haiti, but it appears that the Biden administration does not want to get involved in the incident.

The U.S. Department of State has warned Americans not to visit Haiti, Forbes magazine noted.

According to reports, Addison Pierre Maalouf, known on YouTube as “YourFellowArab” or just “Arab,” had traveled to Haiti to interview the leader of one of Haiti’s criminal gangs that has taken control of the Haitian government.

Maalouf was hoping to interview Jimmy “Barbecue” Chérizier, the leader of the notorious G9 Family and Allies gang, when he got into Haiti. Instead, he has disappeared into the troubled country, according to the New York Post.

Only a day after entering Haiti, on March 14, Maalouf was reportedly snatched up by members of the 400 Mawozo gang.

This criminal gang claims they want a ransom of $600,000 for Maalouf’s freedom.

Maalouf’s representatives say that $40,000 has been given to the gang, but the criminals are demanding more.

“Tried keeping it private for two weeks, but it’s getting out everywhere now,” said Lalem, a fellow YouTuber and friend of Maalouf.

“Yes, Arab has been kidnapped in Haiti and we’re working on getting him out,” Lalem said, adding that he hopes Maalouf will “be out soon.”

This is the last video he recorded before he got kidnapped, if you have his number pls don’t text him while he’s in there for safety reasons. 🙏 https://t.co/JJ7y1uVjGA — Lalem (@Lalem) March 29, 2024

A second Youtuber, Miles Routledge, also known as travel YouTuber Lord Miles, also confirmed that Maalouf and his guide, Sean Roubens Jean Sacra, have been kidnapped, Forbes said.

One of Maalouf’s last videos featured his warnings that Haiti has become extremely dangerous.

Maalouf said he hoped to travel to Haiti’s capital city, Port-au-Prince, but would only travel in daylight.

He added that the capital city is “completely run by gangs” and even though they had secured safe passage, “all it takes is one stupid gang member holding an AK-47 for one thing to go wrong.”

Forbes added that the U.S. government is “aware of reports of the kidnapping of a U.S. citizen in Haiti,” but did not mention Maalouf by name.

Routledge insisted that the U.S. State Department has been “very hands off on helping” get Maalouf released.

The Biden administration has already removed all U.S. embassy personnel from Haiti.

Would you ever travel to Haiti? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (51 Votes)

Maalouf wanted to interview gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier after the gang leader took credit for freeing nearly 4,000 prisoners from Haiti’s various prisons. Cherizier has earned sanctions from the U.S., U.K., and the U.N. as far back as 2018 for his attack on a Port-au-Prince neighborhood that left 71 people dead.

In some of his texts to friends, Maalouf seemed to fully understand that he could be kidnapped by other gangs on his way to interview Chérizier.

In one of his last posts to X, Maalouf wrote, “If I die, thanks for watching what I’ve put out. If I live, all glory to God.”

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “He is risen! He is risen indeed!” Christians around the world will give that call and response this Sunday as we remind each other of Jesus Christ’s resurrection after his death on a cruel cross 2,000 years ago. So why are you seeing that greeting in an email from a news and politics site? For two reasons. First, we’re one of the only news organizations in America that is completely closed on Easter Sunday, so we want to send you Easter greetings early. Second, the Christian beliefs that compel us to close on Easter are the same Christian beliefs that Big Tech and others hate us for and are trying to put us out of business over. In a very real way, you our readers are the only ones standing between us and their desire to silence us for defending objective truth, traditional American values and Judeo-Christian ethics. Western Journal memberships literally enable us to continue covering news, politics and culture from a Christian worldview. If you aren’t already a Western Journal member, I’m asking you to join this Easter weekend at the discounted price of just $1 for the first month. (Just use promo code easter24 at checkout.) Even a discounted membership enables us to continue producing interesting, thoughtful and, most importantly, truthful coverage that stands against what’s happening in our country. Also, since The Western Journal works from a Christian worldview, you will be supporting a site that works hard to be family-friendly, which is more than can be said for just about every other news site out there that lines its sidebars with scantily clad women and salacious headlines celebrating depravity. On Easter Sunday 2,000 years ago, Jesus won the ultimate victory, and he charged us with tending to the world until he returns. That’s exactly what The Western Journal does on a daily basis, and that’s exactly why Big Tech and the media want to put us out of business. Please help us to continue fulfilling that charge — help us stand strong against the world and for goodness, decency and most of all Truth. Sincerely, Josh Manning P.S. Please use promo code easter24 to become a member for just $1 for your first month. This offer ends after Easter Sunday, so please take advantage now! P.P.S. Join our faithful community for Easter and beyond!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.