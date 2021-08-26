American Teens Trapped by Taliban Soldiers Have 48 Hours to Escape Before Biden Abandons Them: Report

According to numerous reports from right- and left-leaning news sources, the Biden administration is pulling all troops out of Afghanistan in roughly 48 hours.

Any Americans left behind may have to fend for themselves.

And, as of now, those left behind reportedly include a group of roughly two dozen high school students from the Cajon Valley Union School District in El Cajon, California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 24 students and 16 parents accompanying them are among the thousands of individuals left in Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden’s hasty, reckless troop withdrawal has left thousands of Americans stranded in the country and unable to enter the Kabul airport thanks to various Taliban blockades surrounding the area.

These very blockades are preventing families from escaping the country, according to the Times’ report.

Cajon Valley School Board President Tamara Otero said many families from her district have tickets to fly home but are “not able to get to the airport.”

“The biggest concern is that the Taliban closed the airport,” Otero said, according to the Times. “We are so worried about our students that are stuck there. We’ll do the best we can to get them out.”

While other countries — such as France and the U.K. — are sending in special forces troops to rescue their own citizens trapped outside the airport, the Biden administration has chosen to negotiate with the Taliban, apparently to no avail.

Is Biden responsible for the Afghanistan disaster? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (96 Votes) No: 3% (3 Votes)

Terrorists are allegedly blocking American high school students from leaving Afghanistan and our commander-in-chief isn’t doing anything to stop it.

In fact, if multiple reports coming from both right- and left-leaning outlets are to be believed, Biden may be abandoning those children in as little as 48 hours.

Reporting from Lara Seligman of Politico, Richard Engel of NBC News, Shelby Talcott of The Daily Caller and Bret Baier of Fox News all indicates that Biden could be pulling out the rest of the U.S. troops very soon, leaving Americans left behind to fend for themselves.

US embassy issues last alert for US citizens to leave afghanistan or they’re on their own, then recalls it 30 mins later. — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) August 24, 2021

Three sources tell me and @AlexThomp that the Taliban has now started halting people trying to get in through the airport gates. Not just Afghans but American citizens. Informal groups coordinating need to redirect people on the fly. — Lara Seligman (@laraseligman) August 24, 2021

Psaki says yes, the evacuations will stop prior to Aug. 31 because the military needs time to drawdown. — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 24, 2021

One source reportedly told Baier “once Aug. 31 hits, they will help nobody else, U.S. or Afghan.”

Brett Baier reporting that there is a “U.S. citizen only policy in play” in Afghanistan. He adds that “the U.S. has expedited withdrawal and wants to be out in 72 hours, anybody left is on their own.” There are so many people still there… (Reposted with details clarified) pic.twitter.com/ulreABEFMM — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 24, 2021

The crisis in Afghanistan is quite possibly the worst foreign policy disaster of the past several decades.

And now, it looks like American high school students will pay for Joe Biden’s mistake.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.