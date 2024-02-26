Share
American Women's Team Punished for Trying to Deceive Race Organizers

 By The Associated Press  February 26, 2024 at 4:59am
The American women’s cycling team Cynisca was punished by the sport’s governing body Monday for trying to enter an international race by deceiving organizers.

The International Cycling Union said in a news release that a team official told a mechanic “to wear a rider’s clothes and a face mask” and pretend to be feeling ill so the team could have the mandatory five racers sign an entry list at the start of the one-day Argenta Classic in Belgium last year.

The Cynisca team, staff and riders “were therefore all found to have participated in a fraud,” the UCI said in publishing the judgment of its disciplinary panel.

“Danny Van Haute was found to be the main perpetrator,” the UCI said, banning the veteran American official and 1984 Los Angeles Olympics cyclist from the sport through the end of 2025.

Mechanic Moira Barrett is banned through August.

Cynisca was fined an unspecified amount and suspended from the next international race it was due to enter, the ruling said.

The sanctions for Cynisca were announced one day after its rider Lauren Stephens won the one-day Clasica de Almeria in Spain.


The team based in Bloomington, Indiana, had only four healthy riders at the Belgian race in July 2023 but needed to comply with UCI rules by having five sign a document to try to start the race.

Four other riders who followed Van Haute’s instructions were reprimanded.

“Anna Hicks, Cara O’Neil, Katherine Sarkisov and Claire Windsor were found to have followed Danny Van Haute’s instructions and sanctioned with a reprimand under article 12.3.002 of the UCI Regulations,” the UCI said.

The team and staff can appeal against the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Conversation