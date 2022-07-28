Americans Ask If Biden Has Body Double After Face Looks Totally Different in 2 Different Vids Posted on Same Day

President Joe Biden looked different in two videos he appeared in on Tuesday.

In the beginning of his video address of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, Biden appeared normal as he criticized the Jan. 6 incursion at the United States Capitol.

During the last two minutes, Biden’s pupils appeared heavily dilated.

Biden would later appear in an official White House video in which he touted small decreases in the average price of a gallon of gas.

In that speech, Biden appeared more recognizable, with the pupil dilation from his previous video seemingly gone.

A new report says my Administration’s actions have played a large part in making gas prices lower. And now those prices are coming down fast. pic.twitter.com/KxJzVLwfR5 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 26, 2022

The videos were released just hours apart.

Members of the public were quick to point out that Biden looked noticeably different in the second video released on Tuesday, causing some to ask if he had a body double.

Here’s the two videos back and forth. Pay attention to his physical appearance and his voice. Again, both supposedly from today, both only a few hours apart. What the hell is happening here? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/VjB2pjJZPn — Five Times August (@FiveTimesAugust) July 27, 2022

Is that an impersonator? Look how narrow-set and beady the eyes are. Does Biden really look like that? Or are they sending out his body double to read the teleprompters at this point? — The Flying Marxman (@MarxmanshipM) July 27, 2022

Joe Biden has a body double. How else can you explain this, they look like two different people to me. https://t.co/cjroUF9Elm — Sam Higson🗽 (@SamHigson2) July 27, 2022

One Twitter user ever brought up the point that others in the past used body doubles, so it is not something outside the realm of possibility.

Is the possibility of Biden having a Body Double out of the question when it’s a tactic that has been used by many for a long time? pic.twitter.com/UvaHokzwIq — Mookjuice (@mookjuice) July 27, 2022

Biden was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, a disease that White House staff have indicated he’s gradually recovering from.

President Biden has now tested negative for COVID-19. A letter from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President: pic.twitter.com/k5UZlFrqFW — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 27, 2022

The coronavirus case and his medication for it could explain why Biden’s voice sounded deeper in the first video he released.

It’s entirely possible that White House physicians would prescribe medication for a 79-year-old coronavirus patient that causes pupil dilation.

Biden emerged from corona with wild eyes. Whatever he’s taking ought to be publicly available for all of us. pic.twitter.com/Oek87GpfcO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 28, 2022

White House physicians have disclosed that Biden has received a regimen of paxlovid, an anti-viral drug designed to keep high-risk and older patients from developing severe cases that land them in the hospital.

Biden did appear to have recovered in a Wednesday Rose Garden appearance.

BIDEN: “Paxla-void. Pax-lavid, excuse me. Paxlovid. I tell you what, I think it’s — I used it. Ha ha ha.” pic.twitter.com/6MEZfST4aE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2022

Biden disclosed experiencing mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, a dry cough and fatigue, during his bout with coronavirus.

