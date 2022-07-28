Share
Americans Ask If Biden Has Body Double After Face Looks Totally Different in 2 Different Vids Posted on Same Day

 By Kassandra White  July 28, 2022 at 12:36pm
President Joe Biden looked different in two videos he appeared in on Tuesday.

In the beginning of his video address of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement, Biden appeared normal as he criticized the Jan. 6 incursion at the United States Capitol.

During the last two minutes, Biden’s pupils appeared heavily dilated.

Biden would later appear in an official White House video in which he touted small decreases in the average price of a gallon of gas.

In that speech, Biden appeared more recognizable, with the pupil dilation from his previous video seemingly gone.

The videos were released just hours apart.

Members of the public were quick to point out that Biden looked noticeably different in the second video released on Tuesday, causing some to ask if he had a body double.

One Twitter user ever brought up the point that others in the past used body doubles, so it is not something outside the realm of possibility.

Biden was diagnosed with coronavirus last week, a disease that White House staff have indicated he’s gradually recovering from.

The coronavirus case and his medication for it could explain why Biden’s voice sounded deeper in the first video he released.

It’s entirely possible that White House physicians would prescribe medication for a 79-year-old coronavirus patient that causes pupil dilation.

White House physicians have disclosed that Biden has received a regimen of paxlovid, an anti-viral drug designed to keep high-risk and older patients from developing severe cases that land them in the hospital.

Biden did appear to have recovered in a Wednesday Rose Garden appearance.

Biden disclosed experiencing mild symptoms, such as a runny nose, a dry cough and fatigue, during his bout with coronavirus.

Kassandra White
Editorial Assistant




