Americans Ask Nancy Pelosi If She Is Drunk After She Gives Horrible Legal Take on Trump Indictment

This might be a shock to many, given her occasionally slurred words and her husband’s high-profile DUI arrest in 2022, but former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly is a teetotaler.

In fact, not only does she not drink alcohol, according to Business Insider, she doesn’t even drink coffee. (So much for a second career as a writer after she leaves Congress, I can tell her that much.)

In other words, neither of the two most-popular mind-altering substances pass the lips of the 83-year-old Pelosi, now just a standard-issue California Democrat with no “speaker” before her name.

However, people have to constantly be reminded of the fact she’s not an imbiber because, well — have you heard the woman?

And it’s not just the slips and slurs during news briefings. That could happen to anyone, provided that anyone was named Nancy Pelosi.

“Drunk tweeting,” as those of you who follow more openly bacchanalian media personalities and/or friends on social media know, is a very big thing. And while your 300-follower acquaintance deleting a poorly considered hot take fueled by vodka might not get a lot of attention, public officials can’t quite get away with it so easily — when they can get away with it at all under federal records-keeping laws, that is.

I mention this only because — well, I’m sure Nancy was celebrating when it was announced Thursday that a grand jury in New York had indicted former President Donald Trump on matters related to nondisclosure agreement payments to former adult entertainer Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

Pelosi was probably having a few scoops of her favorite treat: ice cream. And all that vanilla can go to one’s head — so much so that the speaker of the House up until January of this year apparently forgot about the most basic tenet of American criminal justice, so basic that any person who has watched a few courtroom dramas probably knows it by heart.

“The Grand Jury has acted upon the facts and the law,” Pelosi tweeted Thursday evening.

“No one is above the law, and everyone has the right to a trial to prove innocence.

“Hopefully, the former President will peacefully respect the system, which grants him that right.”

So, did you catch that one?

Nobody — and I mean nobody — has to prove he or she is innocent under the American system of law.

Given that Nancy was around for the Salem witch trials, I imagine she also remembers another trial of a different century, the O.J. Simpson case. Did O.J. “prove innocence”? Oh, hells to the no. Was he found guilty? Well, of a different crime later, yes, but not of killing his ex-wife and a waiter, despite a mountain of DNA, eyewitness and circumstantial evidence.

And while one might argue other factors were at play in Orenthal James’ murder-trial verdict, as the Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute notes, the presumption of innocence is one of the cornerstones of our judicial system.

“A presumption of innocence means that any defendant in a criminal trial is assumed to be innocent until they have been proven guilty,” it says. “As such, a prosecutor is required to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the person committed the crime if that person is to be convicted. To do so, proof must be shown for every single element of a crime.

“That being said, a presumption of innocence does not guarantee that a person will remain free until their trial has concluded. In some circumstances, a person can be held in custody.

“The presumption of innocence is not guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. However, through statutes and court decisions — such as the U.S. Supreme Court case of Taylor v. Kentucky — it has been recognized as one of the most basic requirements of a fair trial.”

This led many to wonder yet again whether Pelosi really is a teetotaler:

Yes, the phrasing is as honest as her intentions. Either that or the vanilla ice cream has gone to her head.

Also, keep in mind, Pelosi faces her own questions over insider trading; ought we make her prove her innocence, too? Get some random DA to indict her and let’s find out! That’s how it works, right? No? Only when it’s Donald Trump? Oh, OK. That’s because the left doesn’t care about legal principles when pursuing conservatives — especially when that conservative is our former president.

The indictment, lest we forget, hasn’t even been unsealed. There are questions of whether Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg even has the constitutional right to pursue the case; under state law, the statute of limitations on the alleged crimes would have expired years ago, and while Bragg has argued the window to charge Trump is still open because he violated federal campaign finance law, the New York prosecutor has no jurisdiction to enforce federal law.

In other words, there’s no reason to be spiking the football yet — especially when Pelosi expects Trump to prove something that bedrock principles of American law don’t require him to prove.

Teetotaler though she might be, she’s starting to sound like her husband during a roadside sobriety check.

