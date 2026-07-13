Americans Bombard Paris Official with Memes After He Blames Them for European Heat Wave

When an official in Paris blamed the United States for a heatwave impacting Europe in recent days, she received a whole new type of heat from countless scorching internet memes.

Audrey Pulvar, the deputy mayor of Paris for international relations, wrote on social media that the United States bears a “significant amount of responsibility” as a major greenhouse gas emitter.

“Dear American journalists and social media ‘influencers’: for days, some of you have been criticising and making fun of Paris because the city does not have A/C in every room,” she wrote.

“So please, enough with the lecture. Just start doing your part,” Pulvar added.

Americans instantly let Pulvar — and other European socialists — know how they were doing their part.

“I have my air conditioners set to freezing,” one user said, along with a picture of George Washington crossing the frigid Delaware River.

I have my air conditioners set to freezing. pic.twitter.com/mWpbj2rsTf — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) June 29, 2026



“American Exceptionalism: Air Conditioning,” another user said, along with an edited video of Nicolas Cage enjoying an A/C unit.

Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh refused to pull any punches.

“Air conditioning is one of the great blessings of living in a modern civilized society. It’s an American invention,” he wrote.

“One of our many beautiful contributions to the world. Being against air conditioning is anti-American, communist, and also retarded.”

Air conditioning is one of the great blessings of living in a modern civilized society. It’s an American invention. One of our many beautiful contributions to the world. Being against air conditioning is anti-American, communist, and also retarded. https://t.co/qNCooH2I8n — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 2, 2026

While officials in Paris complained about air conditioning usage an ocean away, deaths in France soared 30 percent during the hottest week of the heatwave, per a report from The Guardian.

There were 2,025 added deaths from the prior week — nearly doubling the estimated 1,000 excess deaths.

Other countries, such as Belgium and the Netherlands, likewise saw surging deaths, especially among elderly people.

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