Share
News
Local parisian politician and journalist Audrey Pulvar speaks at a campaign rally in Paris on Jan. 14, 2026.
Local parisian politician and journalist Audrey Pulvar speaks at a campaign rally in Paris on Jan. 14, 2026. (Martin Lelievre - AFP / Getty Images)

Americans Bombard Paris Official with Memes After He Blames Them for European Heat Wave

 By Michael Austin  July 13, 2026 at 4:00am
Share

When an official in Paris blamed the United States for a heatwave impacting Europe in recent days, she received a whole new type of heat from countless scorching internet memes.

Audrey Pulvar, the deputy mayor of Paris for international relations, wrote on social media that the United States bears a “significant amount of responsibility” as a major greenhouse gas emitter.

“Dear American journalists and social media ‘influencers’: for days, some of you have been criticising and making fun of Paris because the city does not have A/C in every room,” she wrote.

“So please, enough with the lecture. Just start doing your part,” Pulvar added.

Americans instantly let Pulvar — and other European socialists — know how they were doing their part.

“I have my air conditioners set to freezing,” one user said, along with a picture of George Washington crossing the frigid Delaware River.


“American Exceptionalism: Air Conditioning,” another user said, along with an edited video of Nicolas Cage enjoying an A/C unit.

Daily Wire podcast host Matt Walsh refused to pull any punches.

“Air conditioning is one of the great blessings of living in a modern civilized society. It’s an American invention,” he wrote.

Related:
Airplane Passenger Partially Sucked Out Dislodged Window, Injured Before Emergency Landing

“One of our many beautiful contributions to the world. Being against air conditioning is anti-American, communist, and also retarded.”

While officials in Paris complained about air conditioning usage an ocean away, deaths in France soared 30 percent during the hottest week of the heatwave, per a report from The Guardian.

There were 2,025 added deaths from the prior week — nearly doubling the estimated 1,000 excess deaths.

Other countries, such as Belgium and the Netherlands, likewise saw surging deaths, especially among elderly people.

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Government May Start Allowing Supersonic Flight Over Land
Americans Bombard Paris Official with Memes After He Blames Them for European Heat Wave
Woke Presbyterian Denomination Continues to Bleed Membership
Dr. Phil Speaks Out Against Anti-Christian Persecution
Trial of Man Accused of Lighting Infamous Los Angeles Palisades Fire Ends Inconclusively
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , , , ,

Conversation