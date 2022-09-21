Americans 'Don't Like Being Treated Like a Moron'- Sen. Kennedy Rakes Biden Over the Coals for Lying About the Border

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana said Tuesday that Americans are wise to the deception practiced by President Joe Biden on the subject of illegal immigration at the southern border.

“President Biden talks a lot about democracy, as he should,” Kennedy said during an appearance on “The Faulkner Focus,” according to Fox News.

“Democracy depends on the mutual acceptance of the rules, norms and institutions. President Biden’s southern border policy has undermined that principle. He has completely opened the southern border, and he has looked the American people in the eye, and he has lied and said the border’s closed,” Kennedy said.

Customs and Border Protection has said that through August, there were 2,150,639 encounters along the southern border. With one month to go in the federal fiscal year, the number of encounters had already far surpassed the 1,734,686 recorded in the 2021 federal fiscal year.

When CBS dug into those numbers, it found that there are changes taking place in the nationalities of the illegal immigrants streaming across the border.

More than 25,000 Venezuelans were taken into custody in August, which was a record for illegal immigrants from the South American nation. The high tide also made Venezuela the second-ranking nation behind Mexico in terms of illegal immigrants crossing into the U.S.

CBS noted that when taken together, Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua made up over one-third of those arrested.

Kennedy said Americans do not “have a low tolerance for morons.”

“They don’t like being treated like a moron. They don’t like the president lying to them, and when they call the president out, they don’t like the president calling them Nazis and racists,” he said

Kennedy said Americans should not be slammed as anti-immigrant.

“Most Americans support legal immigration,” he said, noting that “the whole world wants to come here.”

“When is the last time you saw somebody trying to sneak into China? They want to come to America, and Americans support that,” he said, noting that more than 1 million people become citizens every year.

Kennedy said Americans know the difference between right and wrong.

“The American people feel that illegal immigration is illegal. I mean, ‘Duh,’” he said.

He said fearing for the nation’s safety is not evidence of bias.

“The American people look at the southern border like they look at their home,” he said.

“Most Americans lock their front door at night,” Kennedy said. “They don’t lock their front door at night because they hate everybody on the outside. They lock their front door at night because they love people on the inside, and they want to know who’s coming in and out of their house, and that’s the way most Americans look at the southern border.”

