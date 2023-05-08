Share
Commentary
President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, walk out of the White House to receive President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife Louise Araneta-Marcos on May 1.
Commentary
President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden, right, walk out of the White House to receive President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife Louise Araneta-Marcos on May 1. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

As Americans Doubt Joe Biden's Physical Health, Jill Biden Wants Husband to Stop Eating Like a Child: Report

 By Bryan Chai  May 8, 2023 at 2:30pm
Share

Okay. This might be the one time in history where I can commiserate with President Joe Biden.

That nagging voice I hear when I’m about to eat a 20-piece chicken McNugget meal or a large chocolate milkshake is apparently one the president is familiar with, too, if a new report from Axios is to be believed.

The key difference is that I’m not running to be president of the United States, so my health is of little concern to anyone outside of loved ones.

The same most certainly cannot be said about Biden’s health and well-being.

Axios reported that Jill Biden, the first lady, has been pushing Joe to eat healthier, much to the octogenarian’s chagrin.

Trending:
Former Clinton Adviser: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Opening a Door That Trump Could Easily Walk Through

Specifically, the outlet noted that Jill wants Joe to eat more “fish and veggies,” while the president “prefers carbs over greens.”

The report then spelled out the kinds of foods the president likes to eat — and you’d be excused if you thought you were looking at an 8-year-old’s diet, not an 80-year-old’s:

  • Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (Axios did not report on whether or not Biden likes his crusts cut off)
  • Bacon, lettuce and tomato, or BLT, sandwiches
  • Pizza
  • Cookies
  • Spaghetti, not just with red sauce, but with butter, as well
  • “[I]ce cream that he occasionally makes into a full sundae”
  • Churros, quesedillas and orange Gatorade
  • Lemon pound cake and “a carton of Breyer’s chocolate chip ice cream”

As an aside, that diet sounds awful for a man 50 years younger than Biden.

Do you think Biden is fit to serve as president?

But while there’s certainly a chuckle to be had at the president’s bizarre diet, there’s also a very serious undertone to the husband-and-wife squabble that the Axios report portrayed so whimsically — Biden is a historically unpopular president seeking a second term with a country in large disarray.

Americans already don’t trust the president. Specifically, there are significant questions surrounding Biden’s mental and physical ability.

Apologies for being grim, but it’s all fun and games until great-grandpa keels over from a badly clogged artery.

But, again, in this case, “grandpa” is the leader of the United States of America. That’s a big deal, especially given that Biden’s immediate successor is a woman who thinks there’s a branch of the federal government called the “Federal Drug Administration.” (There isn’t.)

If the economy were thriving, gas prices were at an all-time low, and grocery bills were right there with gas prices, perhaps you chalk up Biden’s diet as a funny anecdote and move on to simply figuring out who to replace him with in a little less than two years.

Related:
Texts Reveal How Carlson, Baier Really Felt About Fox's Infamous Ariz. Election Call in 2020 - Report

But America’s not in that good of shape. If anything, the country has fallen into quite the poor shape thanks to Biden and his administration.

America, much to its chagrin, actually needs an as-functional-as-he-can-be Biden behind the wheel until he can be properly voted out of office.

Similarly, Biden needs America to believe that he can actually make it to 86-years old (his age should he complete a second hypothetical term in the White House) if he’s to have any shot at winning re-election next year.

If his diet, and overall vibrancy, don’t change, Biden will have nobody to blame but himself if Americans go to the voting booths believing that it’s the vice president they’re actually voting for.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




One of Biggest Names in NFL History Goes All-In for Tucker Carlson: 'Time to Boycott Fox News'
As Americans Doubt Joe Biden's Physical Health, Jill Biden Wants Husband to Stop Eating Like a Child: Report
Anheuser-Busch CEO Still Not Getting It as He Blames Social Media 'Misinformation' for Bud Light Boycott
Biden Accuser Posts Chilling Cryptic Message: 'If Something Happens to Me...'
Women's Clothing Brand Takes Page Out of Bud Light's Marketing Plan with New Ad
See more...

Conversation