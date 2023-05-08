As Americans Doubt Joe Biden's Physical Health, Jill Biden Wants Husband to Stop Eating Like a Child: Report

Okay. This might be the one time in history where I can commiserate with President Joe Biden.

That nagging voice I hear when I’m about to eat a 20-piece chicken McNugget meal or a large chocolate milkshake is apparently one the president is familiar with, too, if a new report from Axios is to be believed.

The key difference is that I’m not running to be president of the United States, so my health is of little concern to anyone outside of loved ones.

The same most certainly cannot be said about Biden’s health and well-being.

Axios reported that Jill Biden, the first lady, has been pushing Joe to eat healthier, much to the octogenarian’s chagrin.

Specifically, the outlet noted that Jill wants Joe to eat more “fish and veggies,” while the president “prefers carbs over greens.”

The report then spelled out the kinds of foods the president likes to eat — and you’d be excused if you thought you were looking at an 8-year-old’s diet, not an 80-year-old’s:

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches (Axios did not report on whether or not Biden likes his crusts cut off)

Bacon, lettuce and tomato, or BLT, sandwiches

Pizza

Cookies

Spaghetti, not just with red sauce, but with butter, as well

“[I]ce cream that he occasionally makes into a full sundae”

Churros, quesedillas and orange Gatorade

Lemon pound cake and “a carton of Breyer’s chocolate chip ice cream”

As an aside, that diet sounds awful for a man 50 years younger than Biden.

But while there’s certainly a chuckle to be had at the president’s bizarre diet, there’s also a very serious undertone to the husband-and-wife squabble that the Axios report portrayed so whimsically — Biden is a historically unpopular president seeking a second term with a country in large disarray.

Americans already don’t trust the president. Specifically, there are significant questions surrounding Biden’s mental and physical ability.

Apologies for being grim, but it’s all fun and games until great-grandpa keels over from a badly clogged artery.

But, again, in this case, “grandpa” is the leader of the United States of America. That’s a big deal, especially given that Biden’s immediate successor is a woman who thinks there’s a branch of the federal government called the “Federal Drug Administration.” (There isn’t.)

If the economy were thriving, gas prices were at an all-time low, and grocery bills were right there with gas prices, perhaps you chalk up Biden’s diet as a funny anecdote and move on to simply figuring out who to replace him with in a little less than two years.

But America’s not in that good of shape. If anything, the country has fallen into quite the poor shape thanks to Biden and his administration.

America, much to its chagrin, actually needs an as-functional-as-he-can-be Biden behind the wheel until he can be properly voted out of office.

Similarly, Biden needs America to believe that he can actually make it to 86-years old (his age should he complete a second hypothetical term in the White House) if he’s to have any shot at winning re-election next year.

If his diet, and overall vibrancy, don’t change, Biden will have nobody to blame but himself if Americans go to the voting booths believing that it’s the vice president they’re actually voting for.

