Americans Are Feeling So Good About the Economy That Even CNN Had to Admit It

Following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a highly favorable trade agreement with the European Union, consumer confidence is climbing, and CNN was forced to report on it this week.

Townhall shared a CNN Breaking News headline on the social media site X, with the caption: “Even CNN has to report the good news.”

Even CNN has to report the good news pic.twitter.com/BeHfUwLwcA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2025

The post linked back to a CNN digital piece published on Tuesday, outlining how Trump’s recent trade victories have made Americans “feel somewhat more confident about the economy’s health and its future.”

Even an outlet that has declared war on Trump from the very beginning of his political career had to give props to the commander in chief.

The numbers don’t lie. Even if CNN sometimes does.

“Consumer confidence climbed two points this month to a reading of 97.2, the Conference Board said Tuesday,” the story continued. “Showing people’s attitudes about the economy have stabilized after deteriorating sharply during the spring when Trump unveiled massive tariffs.”

If that wasn’t enough, CNN also reported that inflation has “remained somewhat tame” and that very few industries have seen price increases.

This is a far cry from CNN narratives that claimed Trump was “playing with fire,” regarding tariffs, or how a “trade war” was looming.

Headlines like “Not feeling the trade war pain yet? Get ready,” or “Stocks, dollar stumble after Trump reignites trade war,” seem shortsighted — and foolish — in retrospect.

Now, they’re jumping on the bandwagon to deliver the good news? Please.

Anytime Trump makes progress on a major agenda item, outlets like CNN attempt to scare the public into revolting.

They paint his position as radical and get their mainstream media friends to launch similar talking points, as if they’re all singing in a choir on cue.

Yet again Trump has made the right choice from a position of strength and confidence, despite the media’s constant attacks.

Even Gerry Baker, the editor-at-large of The Wall Street Journal — an outlet Trump is currently suing for defamation — gave his approval to the massive trade deal with the E.U.

“Trump is challenging the theory that tariffs are terrible for the global economy,” he said. “The economy’s growing. Inflation is stable. The stock market is booming. Donald Trump is … a very, very good dealmaker. … It’s an incredibly one-sided deal.”

Baker added, “It is a remarkable success.”

In addition to the E.U., Trump has made trade deals — or set up frameworks — with Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, the United Kingdom, China, and others.

He also still plans to enforce his Aug. 1 deadline for countries that haven’t yet come to the table.

Expect consumer confidence to go even higher, while CNN looks for new ways to take down a man they’ve been chasing for over a decade.

