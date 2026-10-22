According to a hilarious new report, a bunch of misinformed leftists had to learn the hard way that the grass is rarely greener on the other side.

Published on Tuesday, the Wired magazine report, which The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh has said is the most entertaining news story of the year, was about leftists who “fled Trump’s America” but now “regret it.”

But why do these poor leftists regret their move out of the authoritarian, fascist hellhole that is supposedly America? Because they’ve since learned the hard way that the real hellholes are, in most cases, anywhere but here.

Wired summed up their discovery as follows: “The internet told them Europe was a social paradise. Turns out the trains are awful, the health care isn’t free, and people can be really mean.” Whoopsie daisy!

The internet told them Europe was a social paradise. Turns out the trains are awful, the health care isn’t free, and people can be really mean. https://t.co/Hs4uzWMxxO — WIRED (@WIRED) October 20, 2026

The story introduced the audience to a leftist and American expat named Annie who eagerly relocated to a town just outside London in 2024 after her husband received a job offer.

Do you think those who left America for Europe should be welcomed back? Yes, everyone deserves a second chance No, they renounced their citizenship Only if they don't bring their politics with them Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes, everyone deserves a second chance 0% (0 votes) No, they renounced their citizenship 57% (29 votes) Only if they don't bring their politics with them 43% (22 votes)

According to Wired, her eagerness was driven by reports from her fellow triggered leftist Americans that life in the U.K. was so much better than life in the big, bad United States.

There was just one problem.

After Annie and her husband arrived in the U.K., they soon realized that, despite the propaganda that had been fed to them by their fellow know-nothing leftists, life in England is not easy.

“There are huge misconceptions about access to quality health care, standard of living… the quality of life is significantly lower than in the US,” Annie admitted to Wired.

“Things in the UK that are considered luxury items [such as dishwashers and dryers] are very common [in the U.S.].”

Duh! You’d think Annie would have known that, but sadly, ignorance of the basic facts is a staple of the delusional, misinformed left.

The UK has been ranked the second-most miserable country in the world, according to a global well-being index. Only Uzbekistan came lower in the rankings. https://t.co/laMW4YPu4A — James Melville 🚜 (@JamesMelville) October 19, 2026

Speaking specifically about healthcare in the U.K., Annie noted that she has to pay “huge amounts of taxes and an immigration surcharge” just to access the country’s semi-socialized system that leftists like to call “free.”

“So no, the health care is not free here,” she added.

Annie and her husband also discovered that the Brits can at times evidently be a bunch of uppity jerks who routinely mock and denigrate American culture — which, ironically, is something American Democrats also do all the time.

“I found it particularly surprising how people feel so comfortable mocking my accent and culture, even in a workplace environment,” she told Wired.

“I thought that ‘British politeness’ existed as it does in movies,” she continued.

“But unfortunately, the reality is that present-day British culture is very individualistic, as well as without the sense of charity and helpfulness that many parts of American culture value.”

According to the magazine, she and her husband now have an “exit plan” to return home to the United States.

Walsh, for his part, doesn’t want them back, period.

“Of course, we shouldn’t let these people come back,” he said on his show earlier this week. “They effectively renounced their citizenship, and we should act accordingly.”

Can you really blame him for feeling this way?

These Liberal Morons Totally Regret Leaving Trump’s America https://t.co/V33X96kg2o — The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) October 21, 2026

Wired also introduced the audience to another American named Josh who moved to Berlin in 2024 out of what appeared to be fear that President Donald Trump would win the 2024 presidential election.

“Finding work was so hard, and the endless bureaucracy had grown worse since I’d left,” he whined to Wired.

“I missed the friendlier people, freedom of speech, and ease of daily life. If you aren’t born and raised there, and don’t look German, you’ll never be fully accepted.”

You don’t say? It’s almost like he traded life in the freest nation on Earth for life in a country where prosecutors openly fantasize about Gestapo-like crackdowns on speech that offends them.

According to Wired, Annie and Josh are among “a noticeable number of American influencers and anonymous social media users” who fled the United States, only to learn “that life wasn’t what they expected.”

The hilarious irony, according to Wired’s reporting, is that when these poor schlubs return to the U.S. and share their tale with their fellow leftists, they usually get chewed out and smeared as “right-wing.”

“When Annie posted earlier this summer on Reddit her excitement about going back to the U.S. in 2027, the comments were largely critical, and ones offering functional relocation advice were heavily downvoted,” Wired noted.

It’s really no surprise if you know anything at all about leftists. The fact is most of them live in a delusional, upside-down fantasy world where virtually everything is the opposite of reality.

This is the exact reason why these people cannot ever again be granted access to the levers of power. It’s clear as day that they don’t know anything — not about politics, not about history, not about culture, not about guns, not about the world, and not even about their own country.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.