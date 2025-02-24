Americans Give Trump a Big Thumbs Up and Deliver Crushing News to Democrats in New Poll

Democrats have nothing: no capable leaders, no immediate electoral prospects, and no issues on which to appeal to voters.

Moreover, if their immediate strategy involves hoping that President Donald Trump fails, or hoping to spin a narrative suggesting that Americans disapprove of the president, then they really have nothing.

According to a Harvard CAPS (Center for American Political Studies)/Harris poll released Monday, Trump maintains a 52 percent approval rating after his first month in office, including high marks for nearly all of his policies, while Democrats have plummeted to an all-time low approval rating of only 36 percent.

A total of 2,443 registered voters completed the survey online Wednesday and Thursday.

Encouragingly, a strong majority (58 percent) of respondents credited Trump with a better job performance than former President Joe Biden.

Indeed, the poll produced positive news all around for the president.

For instance, respondents identified deportation of illegal immigrants who have committed crimes (81 percent), eliminating fraud and waste in government expenditures (76 percent), and closing the border (76 percent) as the three Trump policies of which they most approved.

Meanwhile, Democrats have spent weeks demonizing Elon Musk, head of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Their hyperventilating objections to DOGE’s breathtaking revelations of waste and fraud in government agencies, however, have not affected public opinion. A strong majority of respondents believe that DOGE has helped cut government spending (60 percent) and that those expenditures required a full examination (77 percent).

Do you approve of Trump’s presidency so far? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (2106 Votes) No: 1% (19 Votes)

Democrats, on the other hand, “earned” their worst approval rating since at least March 2018 thanks to low marks from 86 percent of Republicans, a whopping 70 percent of Independents, and even a hilarious 33 percent of their fellow Democrats.

Mark Penn, Co-Director of the Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, summarized the findings.

“People are taking a generally positive wait-and-see attitude for Trump but have really reassessed their attitudes toward Biden, Harris, and the Democrats, taking a much harsher, more negative attitude,” Penn said.

“Trump has a real opportunity here – we’re seeing a healthy, trudging approval edging toward real approval based on how the next couple of months turn out.”

Deep down, Democrats probably view respondents’ approval of Trump and his policies as the poll’s least disheartening result.

After all, politically and culturally, the president has thoroughly vanquished his enemies. Democrats, if injected with truth serum — it would require the strongest possible dose — would almost certainly admit as much.

Thus, they pinned their hopes on attacking Musk. But that approach, judging by approval of DOGE’s mission, has failed miserably.

In short, only one viable strategy remains. Democrats must actually do something that ordinary Americans want.

Therein, however, lies the rub.

Democrats cannot support policies that make sense to ordinary Americans, for the party has sold its soul to authoritarian elites. And those elites despise their fellow citizens to the core of their beings.

Thus, Democrats have relied on their minions in the establishment media to manipulate audiences. Thanks to Musk’s social media platform X, however, the establishment no longer has an effective information monopoly.

Democrats, therefore, appear likely to flounder for the foreseeable future, which means the country will thrive.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.