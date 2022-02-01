Americans Go Scorched Earth on Psaki for Laughing at Those Concerned with 'Soft-on-Crime' Policy

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is taking heat for laughing at the idea of being concerned over “soft-on-crime” policies which have made their way into the justice system in several major left-wing cities and which have horrific real-world consequences for community members — and those who sign up to keep their communities safe.

Speaking to the left-wing podcast “Pod Save America” with fellow Obama administration alum Jon Favreau on Tuesday, Psaki discussed the differences between what various cable news networks were focusing on.

“Do you remember the four boxes that we had on all the TVs right?” she said, referring to TVs that play multiple news networks on split screens in D.C. government buildings, as The Daily Wire noted.

Explaining that she was looking at one herself at the moment, she shared what was currently playing on them to give Favreau and fellow podcast guests a “sense.”

“So CNN — ‘Pentagon: As many as 8,500 U.S. troops on heightened alert’ — OK, true … Same on MSNBC … CNBC is doing their own thing about the market,” she said, clearly pleased with what she felt was appropriate and serious news coverage.

“And then on Fox,” she continued (here we go), “Jeanine Pirro talking about ‘soft-on-crime consequences,’” she shared, laughing.

“I mean what does that even mean, right?” she added, not even trying to hide her mocking contempt.

“So there’s an alternate universe on some coverage,” she added. “What’s scary about it is a lot of people watch that.”

Jen Psaki mocks people discussing the “consequences” of “soft-on-crime” policies: “What does that even mean?” pic.twitter.com/C1KEnXVIQI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 31, 2022

What does “soft-on-crime” even mean?

I don’t know, Jen, why don’t you ask the widow of slain New York Police Department officer Jason Rivera, 22, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month and eulogized her husband by slamming New York City’s dangerous social experimentation with soft-on-crime policies:

“The system continues to fail us,” Officer Rivera’s widow says in powerful eulogy. “I know you were tired of the laws, especially the ones from the new DA. I hope he’s watching you speak through me right now.” pic.twitter.com/wH4RdlUxTv — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) January 28, 2022

The grieving widow of slain NYPD Det. Jason Rivera called out New York City’s newly elected district attorney and a system that “continues to fail us” during her heartbreaking eulogy at her fallen husband’s Friday funeral. #JasonRivera #RIP pic.twitter.com/pZOR1jq6BJ — Assemblyman Robert Auth (@Robert_Auth) January 28, 2022

Dominique Luzuriaga only enjoyed a few months of marriage with her high school sweetheart (they were wed in October) before he was cruelly gunned down for doing the job he signed up to do.

This job has become thankless for thousands of men and women in blue who only want to maintain law and order in their communities, but are demonized by politicians more interested in handcuffing them than letting them handcuff perps.

Did Jen Psaki find this tragically young widow’s eulogy funny? Do you imagine she’d laugh in the face of this bereaved police wife and ask of her heartbreaking eulogy, “What does that even mean? *snort*”

No, she’d probably just suggest Ms. Luzuriaga drink a margarita. Maybe take a kickboxing class.

Psaki was trying to make a point about an “alternative universe” that Fox News is presenting to its viewers.

Yet, in her complete and utter ignorance as to what matters to the millions of Americans who didn’t vote for her boss, President Joe Biden, she said it was “scary” that people tune in to watch pundits like Pirro, who is an opinion host and panelist on “The Five” and is paid to weigh in with her views.

Did Psaki just betray her own ignorance? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (689 Votes) No: 1% (7 Votes)

So its hardly an attempt to portray an “alternate universe” for Pirro to dedicate a segment to a broader issue that Fox viewers likely care about rather than breaking headlines about the Biden admin’s saber-rattling in Ukraine, which of course Psaki would rather have you focus on than slain police officers and victimized inner-city residents.

Mind you, Psaki made her ignorant comments after Rivera’s death, so Pirro, a lifelong New Yorker and former judge, was likely making highly pertinent and relevant commentary on “soft-on-crime consequences,” of which this young hero’s death was most certainly one.

Twitter users did not miss Psaki’s horrific lack of taste, and were ruthless in slamming her for her callous dismissal of the real-world results of soft-on-crime policies:

If you’re concerned about skyrocketing crime rates, and don’t give a flip about Ukraine, you live in an “alternate universe” according to Jen. If you want to be on the “right side of history,” you need to start obsessing about Putin & beating war drums like the cool kids on CNN. — Deb Heine, Dissident (@NiceDeb) January 31, 2022

It means that people are getting murdered and small businesses are getting looted daily. And she laughs — Josh/Seattle (@Josh_Seattle1) January 31, 2022

I can foresee the attacks on law enforcement becoming so frequent and violent that entire police departments resign en masse. National Guard troops will need to be called in as replacements. Will Psaki finally understand at that point? — Kenneth Martin (@7Jeremiah17) January 31, 2022

What’s scary is that @jrpsaki is clueless about the real dangers of the weak democratic ruled cities … high crime and people fleeing … yet she says Fox viewers live in another reality … I think THEY DONT WANT TO ADMIT THE REALITY — Milton G (@Milton_Guiseppe) January 31, 2022

What do you mean, “What does it mean?” It means that no enforcing laws have devastating consequences for real people, their communities and out nation as a whole. It’s mind-boggling that she doesn’t get that. — LovelyReba (@LovelyReba) January 31, 2022

Criminals are released without any kind of punishment. Officers are being murdered across the country. And Psaki’s response is to laugh. Grotesque. https://t.co/SyJf2wopU1 — Beth Baumann (@eb454) January 31, 2022

Jen Psaki represents the worst kind of tone-deaf elitist. It’s one thing to refute claims that soft-on-crime policies promulgated by the likes of former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, “defund the police” Democrats and far-left progressive district attorneys that fail to prosecute a host of offenses and put oftentimes violent criminals back on the streets have no consequences, which would be crazy enough already.

But no, Psaki opted to laugh and pretend she doesn’t even know what the phrase “soft-on-crime consequences” even means.

Yeah, I’ll bet she doesn’t. What an ironic self-own.

Psaki is the type who will look down her nose at the “deplorable” masses who are sick of anti-American, anti-police, anti-common man rhetoric in favor of political gaslighting that ignores their most imperative concerns.

What she and the rest of the Democrats probably don’t realize is that, in a constitutional republic, leaders and those who speak for them can only sniff down their noses at the masses for so long before their contempt and dismissal will hit back where it really hurts — the ballot box.

From Afghanistan and Ukraine to public safety to crippling pandemic policy to race and gender relations, today’s Democrats have grown way too comfortable with telling Americans their desire to live in crime-free communities, to send their sons only into conflicts that are worth fighting, to fight racism without disrespecting the country as a whole, and to breathe, live, be educated and work freely in accordance with their personal conscience is selfish, backward and ignorant.

Psaki may be a member of the establishment elite, but she is not a representative of the people. And in a republic, it’s the people who hold the most power.

How much longer is the left going to bash us and insult us before their dangerous, divisive and hateful rhetoric blows up in their faces?

I think in Psaki’s case, she just detonated the bomb herself.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.