Share
News

Americans Hand Biden Brutal News as Re-Election Campaign Begins - Trump Should Be Smiling Right Now

 By Jack Davis  May 7, 2023 at 1:59pm
Share

A new poll indicating more people disapprove of President Joe Biden than ever before showed a sizeable majority of respondents say Biden is neither physically or mentally fit for the job of president.

In a matchup of potential 2024 contenders, former President Donald Trump came out on top against Biden, who recently announced he is seeking a second term.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that 56 percent of those surveyed disapprove of Biden’s job in the White House with 47 percent strongly disapproving. Those are the highest disapproval ratings Biden has received since the poll began in April 2021.

The poll was conducted between April 28 and May 3. It sampled 1,006 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Trending:
Soros Group Preparing to Swoop in and Buy Major Media Company Out of Bankruptcy: Report

In its report, the Post noted that the poll showed “Biden’s mental sharpness and physical health doubted.”

“I don’t think [Biden] has the mental capacity to be president,” the Post quoted what it said was an independent Oklahoma voter named Andrea, who supported Biden in 2020, as saying.

The poll found that when voters were asked if Biden had the mental sharpness needed for the job, 63 percent said he did not, against 32 percent in Biden’s favor.

Do you think Trump can beat Biden?

On the issue of physical well-being, the results were similar, with only 33 percent saying Biden was fit enough and 62 percent saying he was not.

Although Trump is only four years younger than Biden (age 76 against Biden’s age of 80), poll respondents viewed their physical and mental abilities very differently.

The poll found that 64 percent of those responding said Trump had the physical fitness for the job of leading the nation again. The poll also found that 54 percent said Trump had the mental acuity to serve as president, against 43 percent who said he did not.

Related:
Biden Claims to 'Know More Than the Vast Majority of People,' Declares Himself a Top Candidate in US History

When the poll asked for 2024 preferences, including which candidate they were leaning toward, Trump emerged the winner with 49 percent support against 42 percent support for Biden.

The poll also asked the 2024 question replacing Trump with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is viewed as a likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis received 48 percent support against 41 percent support for Biden in that matchup.

Biden last week said his age is not a handicap.

“I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people. And I’m more experienced than anybody that’s ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable, as well as also effective,” he said in an interview that aired Friday, according to The New York Times.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Identity of Texas Mall Shooter Revealed
Company That's Been Around for 40 Years Confirms It Is Closing Doors for Good
Americans Hand Biden Brutal News as Re-Election Campaign Begins - Trump Should Be Smiling Right Now
California Panel Approves Reparation Payments for Black Residents Up to $1.2 Million Each - But That's Not All
Apparent Attack in Texas Border Town Leaves 7 Dead, Others Seriously Wounded
See more...

Conversation