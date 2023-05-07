Americans Hand Biden Brutal News as Re-Election Campaign Begins - Trump Should Be Smiling Right Now

A new poll indicating more people disapprove of President Joe Biden than ever before showed a sizeable majority of respondents say Biden is neither physically or mentally fit for the job of president.

In a matchup of potential 2024 contenders, former President Donald Trump came out on top against Biden, who recently announced he is seeking a second term.

The Washington Post-ABC News poll shows that 56 percent of those surveyed disapprove of Biden’s job in the White House with 47 percent strongly disapproving. Those are the highest disapproval ratings Biden has received since the poll began in April 2021.

The poll was conducted between April 28 and May 3. It sampled 1,006 adults and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

New poll on President Biden’s mental, physical health offers warning sign for 2024 https://t.co/YYAyqHCis7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 7, 2023

In its report, the Post noted that the poll showed “Biden’s mental sharpness and physical health doubted.”

“I don’t think [Biden] has the mental capacity to be president,” the Post quoted what it said was an independent Oklahoma voter named Andrea, who supported Biden in 2020, as saying.

The poll found that when voters were asked if Biden had the mental sharpness needed for the job, 63 percent said he did not, against 32 percent in Biden’s favor.

On the issue of physical well-being, the results were similar, with only 33 percent saying Biden was fit enough and 62 percent saying he was not.

Although Trump is only four years younger than Biden (age 76 against Biden’s age of 80), poll respondents viewed their physical and mental abilities very differently.

There are real questions about Joe Biden’s mental competence and even more questions about Kamala Harris’ *actual* competence. pic.twitter.com/Rjgn2fJcoX — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 3, 2023

The poll found that 64 percent of those responding said Trump had the physical fitness for the job of leading the nation again. The poll also found that 54 percent said Trump had the mental acuity to serve as president, against 43 percent who said he did not.

When the poll asked for 2024 preferences, including which candidate they were leaning toward, Trump emerged the winner with 49 percent support against 42 percent support for Biden.

The poll also asked the 2024 question replacing Trump with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is viewed as a likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis received 48 percent support against 41 percent support for Biden in that matchup.

. @SenTedCruz says Biden’s ‘mental faculties are too diminished’ for debt ceiling talks https://t.co/TDTINF239e — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 6, 2023

Biden last week said his age is not a handicap.

“I have acquired a hell of a lot of wisdom and know more than the vast majority of people. And I’m more experienced than anybody that’s ever run for the office. And I think I’ve proven myself to be honorable, as well as also effective,” he said in an interview that aired Friday, according to The New York Times.

