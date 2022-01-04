Americans Hit Biden with a Record High Disapproval Rating in New Poll

As President Joe Biden approaches the one-year anniversary of his inauguration, his approval numbers continue to plummet.

CNBC reported Tuesday that Biden’s approval ratings have hit yet another low.

According to a CNBC/Change Research poll, 56 percent of voters now disapprove of the job that Biden is doing — the worst number of his presidency thus far.

In April, 49 percent of voters disapproved of Biden. By September, the president had hit 54 percent disapproval, according to CNBC.

This is almost a complete flip from his early days in office.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, only 36 percent disapproved of Biden a few days into his presidency.

As of Tuesday, that number had skyrocketed to 54 percent.

“No president since World War II — not even Donald Trump — has seen such a massive slide,” Joe Concha wrote Sunday in The Hill.

While former President Donald Trump did have high disapproval numbers, they remained relatively consistent throughout his presidency, according to RealClearPolitics.

The CNBC/Change Research online poll was conducted Dec. 17-20 and had a modeled margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.1 percent.

According to CNBC, the main culprit behind Biden’s plummeting approval ratings is the economy.

During his campaign, especially in 2020, when the economy was hit by the effects of the COVID pandemic, the Democrat promised to make things better for working families.

″[In this] crisis, Donald Trump has been almost singularly focused on the stock market, the Dow and Nasdaq. Not you, not your families,” Biden said in July 2020, according to CNBC. “If I’m fortunate enough to be elected president, I’ll be laser-focused on working families, the middle-class families … we must reward work as much as we rewarded wealth.”

However, inflation soared after Biden entered the White House. Consumer prices rose 6.8 percent year-over-year in November — the highest rate since 1982.

That went hand in hand with “the most severe and dangerous supply chain crisis we’ve yet seen,” according to Forbes.

In the CNBC/Change Research poll, the economy was a top priority among nearly all sectors of voters: men and women, every age group, Latino and white voters, and those with and without college educations.

“Sixty percent of the survey’s 1,895 respondents said they disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy, marking a six-point decline in approval from September,” CNBC reported.

“On personal economic issues, voters are even more likely to criticize the president. Some 72% disapprove of his handling of the price of everyday goods, while 66% disapprove of his efforts to help their wallets,” the report said.

Voters are also unhappy with the way the Biden administration has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty-five percent of the survey respondents said they disapproved of how the president has dealt with that issue. In April, 62 percent of those surveyed approved of his handling of the pandemic, according to CNBC.

Again, this was one of the issues that Biden promised to address. He repeatedly vowed to “shut down the virus.”

SUPERCUT: Biden repeatedly promised to “shut down the virus.” SPOILER ALERT: He failed.pic.twitter.com/Yhffn1GXls — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

In October 2020, Biden accused Trump of mishandling the pandemic and blamed him for the 220,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths that had occurred by that time.

“If you hear nothing else I say tonight, hear this,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner. “Anyone that is responsible for that many deaths should not remain as president of the United States of America.”

Under Biden’s leadership, however, there were about 350,000 deaths from COVID through the first 11 months of last year.

“It would seem that Mr. Biden has done no better than Donald Trump in defeating Covid despite the benefit of vaccines, better therapies, and more clinical experience,” The Wall Street Journal editorial board wrote on Nov. 25.

Joe Biden promised to “shut down” COVID. Instead, deaths and infections have surpassed the numbers he was criticizing Donald Trump for. And Biden had THREE vaccines already being distributed by the time he took office. Biden is a failure. https://t.co/1IP3LjJhfh — Dan K. Eberhart (@DanKEberhart) December 30, 2021

As the first year of his presidency wraps up, Biden’s approval ratings are in the tank as the economy continues to struggle and the COVID pandemic rages on.

