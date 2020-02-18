SECTIONS
Commentary
Print

Americans Horrified as Bloomberg's Comments on 95-Year-Old Cancer Patient Come to Light

×
By Johnathan Jones
Published February 18, 2020 at 9:43am
Print

In a clip circulating on social media, Democratic presidential candidate and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg says elderly Americans should be denied cancer treatments because of their age.

In the newly unearthed video from 2011, the billionaire is seen speaking with a family in New York mourning the loss of a brother, according to The Yeshiva World.

During the conversation, Bloomberg complained that the Affordable Care Act — Obamacare — had driven up health care costs, and predicted that those costs would eventually bankrupt the country.

He then indicated he believes that at a certain age, elderly Americans become a burden to taxpayers and should be denied medical treatment and left to die.

“If you show up with prostate cancer and you’re 95 years old, we should say, ‘Go and enjoy, have a nice [inaudible], live a long life.’ There’s no cure, and we can’t do anything.’

TRENDING: Sen. Barrasso: Blood Drained from Schiff's Face as Trump Counsel Played Damning Clip

He added, “If you’re a young person, we should do something about it. Society’s not ready to do that yet.”

Bloomberg, who is worth $62 billion, according to Forbes, could, of course, afford any and every measure to extend his own life were he to be stricken with cancer or some other life-threatening illness.

Do you agree with Bloomberg?

The 78-year-old has proposed a health care plan that includes a “Medicare-like public option” that his website says “would be administered by the federal government but paid for by customer premiums.”

Bloomberg’s big-government health care takeover plan does not specify whether the candidate would institute death panels of unelected bureaucrats to decide which of America’s most vulnerable should be left to die without treatment. However, he has proposed appropriating federal funds to pay for gender reassignment surgery for transgender people.

The media mogul’s government-run health care plan also proposes expanding enrollments under former President Barack Obama’s ACA health care exchange, which he says President Donald Trump has tried to “sabotage.”

His comments about the hypothetical 95-year-old cancer patient were widely criticized on social media.

RELATED: Bloomberg Camp Rocked as Complaint Lists Mike's Shockingly Racist and Sexist Remarks

Bloomberg’s dismissive comments toward elderly Americans are just the latest in a series of recent public relations nightmares for his campaign, which has blasted voters nationwide with more than $400 million in TV ads in recent months.

Comments he made denigrating the intelligence of farmers and factory workers went viral this week. During a December 2016 appearance at the University of Oxford’s Saïd Business School, Bloomberg suggested they lack the “grey matter” to work in information technology.

A week ago, the candidate was heard in newly released audio from 2015 defending New York’s controversial “stop-and-frisk” policy, which critics have argued targeted minority citizens.

“Ninety-five percent of your murders and murderers and murder victims fit one MO. You can just take the description and Xerox it and pass it out to all the cops. They are male minorities 15 to 25,” he said in the audio clip.

Bloomberg added: “People say, ‘Oh my God, you are arresting kids for marijuana who are all minorities!’ Yes, that’s true. Why? Because we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that’s true. Why’d we do it? Because that’s where all the crime is. And the way you should get the guns out of the kids’ hands is throw them against the wall and frisk them.”

Bloomberg, who apologized for his support of stop-and-frisk just a week before he announced his candidacy in November, was forced to issue another apology.

“I regret that and I have apologized,” he said. “I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it had on black and Latino communities.”

In a recent report, The Washington Post also outlined allegations that Bloomberg cultivated an environment that was discriminatory toward women at his company in the 1980s and 1990s.

One former female employee alleges in 1995 Bloomberg found out she was pregnant and told her to “kill it” in regards to her unborn child.

On Saturday, journalist Matt Drudge reported that Bloomberg is considering choosing 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as his running mate should he win the party’s nomination for president.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Johnathan Jones
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.
Johnathan has authored thousands of news articles throughout his career. He has also worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.







'Queer' Activists Disrupt Buttigieg Event, Accuse Him of Ignoring LGBT 'Oppression'
Americans Horrified as Bloomberg's Comments on 95-Year-Old Cancer Patient Come to Light
Biden Snaps After Interviewer Pulls Out Pic of Kid Obama Admin Put in Cage
Samantha Bee’s PragerU Hit Piece Backfires, Leads to $25K in Donations
Celebs Who Rail Against Income Inequality Collect $225K 'Swag Bags' at the Oscars
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×