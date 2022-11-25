Americans Injured as Jerusalem Rocked by Twin Bombings: 'Different from What We Have Seen in Recent Years'

The city of Jerusalem is still reeling after two bombings on Wednesday that left a teenager dead and dozens injured, including two U.S. citizens.

On Wednesday morning, during rush hour, bombs went off at two separate bus stops in Jerusalem, Fox News reported.

The first explosion happened around 7 a.m., and the second went off about 30 minutes later, according to the BBC.

Between the two attacks, one person was killed and an estimated 22 others were injured, the Times of Israel reported.

Two American citizens were among those injured, as Ambassador Tom Nides confirmed on Twitter a few hours after the bombs went off.

Sadly, I can now confirm that two U.S. citizens were among those injured in today’s terror attacks in Jerusalem. As we head into Thanksgiving, I am grateful that they will recover. I pray for a peaceful holiday in the U.S., Jerusalem, or wherever you may be celebrating. — Ambassador Tom Nides (@USAmbIsrael) November 23, 2022

The teenager killed in the first explosion was Aryeh Schupak, a 16-year-old student and Israeli-Canadian citizen.

The two bombs were hidden at the bus stops and packed with shrapnel in order to inflict as many casualties as possible. The “high-quality, powerful explosive devices [capable of] a high level of damage” were then remotely detonated, the police said, according to the Times.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attacks. But Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that officials are determined to find those behind the bombings, according to CNN.

“An extensive intelligence effort is now underway that will lead us to find these heinous terrorists, those behind them, and those who provided them with weapons,” Lapid said. “We will find them. They can run, they can hide — it won’t help them; the security forces will reach them. If they resist, they will be eliminated. If not, we will punish them to the fullest extent of the law.”

Lapid added that the attacks were “different from what we have seen in recent years.”

Police in Jerusalem are leading a manhunt for “anyone involved” in the bombings. The police force is partnering with the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security agency, the Times reported. The police also said that more officers would be present throughout the city.

Meanwhile, the White House weighed in on the tragedy and said that the U.S. is standing firm with Israel.

“We condemn unequivocally the acts of terror overnight in Jerusalem. The United States has offered all appropriate assistance to the Government of Israel as it investigates the attack and works to bring the perpetrators to justice. We mourn the reported loss of life and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

“The United States stands with the Government and people of Israel. As President Biden emphasized during his visit to Israel in July, our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad and unbreakable,” the statement continued.

The attacks come in a year that has been particularly tense for Israelis, as there have been several attacks from Palestinians that have resulted in deaths, according to the Times.

