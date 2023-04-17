Parler Share
Commentary

Americans Are Loving What Country Star Brantley Gilbert Did After Being Thrown Bud Light Beer Can at Concert

 By Samantha Chang  April 17, 2023 at 7:03am
Country music sensation Brantley Gilbert has joined the growing chorus of Americans who are protesting Anheuser-Busch’s harebrained ploy to use transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to represent its Bud Light beer line.

In a viral video posted Sunday, Gilbert held up a can of Bud Light that the poster, Jonathan Cooley, said had been tossed to the singer on stage.

Gilbert said, “Yeah, f*** that!” and spiked the can onto the floor in disgust while the band played “Another One Bites the Dust.”

When a different brand of beer was thrown to him, the award-winning musician looked at the label and nodded in approval as the audience cheered.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

@bigjohn9393 #budlight #millertime #indianmountainatvpark #fyp #brantleygilbert ♬ original sound – Jonathan Cooley

Gilbert, a recovering alcoholic, did not drink either beer — he threw the second one to his drummer.

But it’s clear he was snubbing Bud Light, which has ignited a wave of protests after unveiling a custom-made Bud Light can to commemorate Mulvaney’s “first year of womanhood.”

Numerous social media users applauded Gilbert for taking a stand against the toxic wokeness infesting America’s biggest corporations.

At a concert last week, country music star Riley Green spontaneously changed the lyrics to his song “I Wish Grandpas Didn’t Die.”

Instead of singing, “And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light,” Green replaced the last two words with “Coors Light.”

Other conservatives are going a step further.

Are you boycotting Anheuser-Busch?

Last week, entrepreneur Seth Weathers launched Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right, which defiantly bills itself as “100% Woke-Free American Beer.”

“If you know which restroom to use, you know what beer you should be drinking,” Weathers said in a promo for Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right. “Stop giving money to companies who hate our values.”

Many on the right have switched from Bud Light and Budweiser to Yuengling, an independent American beer company owned by a patriot who supported former President Donald Trump.

The Belgian conglomerate Anheuser-Busch InBev has learned that a transgender activist’s cartoonish depiction of feminity might not be the best way to promote its products to U.S. customers.

Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.
