Americans Are Loving What Country Star Brantley Gilbert Did After Being Thrown Bud Light Beer Can at Concert

Country music sensation Brantley Gilbert has joined the growing chorus of Americans who are protesting Anheuser-Busch’s harebrained ploy to use transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney to represent its Bud Light beer line.

In a viral video posted Sunday, Gilbert held up a can of Bud Light that the poster, Jonathan Cooley, said had been tossed to the singer on stage.

Gilbert said, “Yeah, f*** that!” and spiked the can onto the floor in disgust while the band played “Another One Bites the Dust.”

When a different brand of beer was thrown to him, the award-winning musician looked at the label and nodded in approval as the audience cheered.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Gilbert, a recovering alcoholic, did not drink either beer — he threw the second one to his drummer.

But it’s clear he was snubbing Bud Light, which has ignited a wave of protests after unveiling a custom-made Bud Light can to commemorate Mulvaney’s “first year of womanhood.”

.@AnheuserBusch said they “never intended to …divide people,” after their Dylan Mulvaney Beer Can Scandal. @budlight got their can crushed, bottles broken and cheese cut by those of us who didn’t buy that nonsense of a trans man identifying as a Bud Light woman. pic.twitter.com/pzI9agNCR8 — Vernon Jones (@VernonForGA) April 15, 2023

Numerous social media users applauded Gilbert for taking a stand against the toxic wokeness infesting America’s biggest corporations.

Brantley Gilbert spiked a can of Bud Light on stage when a fan tossed one to him. THAT’S how you treat woke brands. Destroy them. — Shawn Farash ❌🐻 (@Shawn_Farash) April 17, 2023

Looks like I need to download some Brantley Gilbert 👏🏻👏🏻 — CourtneyLynne (@kourtneelynne) April 17, 2023

Even though Brantley Gilbert doesn’t drink anymore his reaction to someone throwing him a Bud light was Awesome🙌🏼👏👏👏😂❤️.#GoWokeGoBroke pic.twitter.com/HYDfApZXmx — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) April 16, 2023

Lol amazing 😅🤣 — Summer Lane (@SummerEllenLane) April 17, 2023



At a concert last week, country music star Riley Green spontaneously changed the lyrics to his song “I Wish Grandpas Didn’t Die.”

Instead of singing, “And coolers never run out of cold Bud Light,” Green replaced the last two words with “Coors Light.”

Other conservatives are going a step further.

Last week, entrepreneur Seth Weathers launched Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right, which defiantly bills itself as “100% Woke-Free American Beer.”

“If you know which restroom to use, you know what beer you should be drinking,” Weathers said in a promo for Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right. “Stop giving money to companies who hate our values.”

America’s been buying beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use. There’s a new beer in town! pic.twitter.com/JHm4BspZwB — SETH WEATHERS (@sethweathers) April 12, 2023

Many on the right have switched from Bud Light and Budweiser to Yuengling, an independent American beer company owned by a patriot who supported former President Donald Trump.

I just watched the entire Yuengling Company Video. This is my new brand. I’ve was an @AnheuserBusch patron since my late teens, but not anymore. At 64, it’s time to start a new chapter. Thank you, Yuengling. — David Kennedy (@DavidKNC77) April 16, 2023

The Belgian conglomerate Anheuser-Busch InBev has learned that a transgender activist’s cartoonish depiction of feminity might not be the best way to promote its products to U.S. customers.

